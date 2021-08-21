Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron news wrap: What’s trending

Akron Times
 7 days ago

(AKRON, OH) What’s going on in Akron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Ohio / 10tv.com

Man granted temporary release to attend daughter's funeral arrested after failing to return to Ohio prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man who was temporarily released from a northeast Ohio prison on Wednesday to attend his daughter’s funeral and never returned has been arrested, the United States Marshals Service announced. Joe Fletcher III is under indictment for possessing a firearm, as well as possession with the intent... Read more

so you approve of this human being to leave prison for a funeral. granted his daughter, but his prior convictions should have been an automatic denial. I guess you all thought he was rehabilitated for the moment

99 likes 6 dislikes 49 replies

who would have thought that you let a person out of prison on a promise to come back.said person just keeps going who knew that said person would value freedom over prison

40 likes 1 dislike 11 replies

Cleveland / wkyc.com

Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan

Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country. Read more

For what why do we need them , and how do you know that these so called refugees arent Jihadists you dont let's just drop them off in any part of the US !

85 likes 1 dislike 29 replies

I never agreed to taking refugees. But then again they never asked the population how they felt about it. Don't you think that we should have been a part of this decision? Quite frankly I am tired of being overtaxed to take care of other people.

112 likes 2 dislikes 16 replies

Akron / youtube.com

2021 Akron Women's Soccer - Weekly Preview with Noreen Herlihy - 8/18/21

Read more

Akron / youtube.com

Around Akron with Blue Green: August 2021

Host Blue Green visits Square Records in Akron and Quiet Mind Designs. Then he checks in with juggler Dan Wasdahl and area resident The Garbage Pail Queen, who collects Garbage Pail Kids merchandise and hosts “The Daughter of the Ghoul Show.” See more from Around Akron with Blue Green at https://www.pbswesternreserve.org/around-akron-with-blue-green/. Read more

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

