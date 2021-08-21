Akron news wrap: What’s trending
(AKRON, OH) What’s going on in Akron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Man granted temporary release to attend daughter's funeral arrested after failing to return to Ohio prison
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man who was temporarily released from a northeast Ohio prison on Wednesday to attend his daughter’s funeral and never returned has been arrested, the United States Marshals Service announced. Joe Fletcher III is under indictment for possessing a firearm, as well as possession with the intent... Read more
so you approve of this human being to leave prison for a funeral. granted his daughter, but his prior convictions should have been an automatic denial. I guess you all thought he was rehabilitated for the moment
who would have thought that you let a person out of prison on a promise to come back.said person just keeps going who knew that said person would value freedom over prison
Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan
Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country. Read more
For what why do we need them , and how do you know that these so called refugees arent Jihadists you dont let's just drop them off in any part of the US !
I never agreed to taking refugees. But then again they never asked the population how they felt about it. Don't you think that we should have been a part of this decision? Quite frankly I am tired of being overtaxed to take care of other people.
2021 Akron Women's Soccer - Weekly Preview with Noreen Herlihy - 8/18/21
Around Akron with Blue Green: August 2021
Host Blue Green visits Square Records in Akron and Quiet Mind Designs. Then he checks in with juggler Dan Wasdahl and area resident The Garbage Pail Queen, who collects Garbage Pail Kids merchandise and hosts “The Daughter of the Ghoul Show.” See more from Around Akron with Blue Green at https://www.pbswesternreserve.org/around-akron-with-blue-green/. Read more