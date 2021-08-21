Akron news wrap: What’s trending

(AKRON, OH) What’s going on in Akron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.



Man granted temporary release to attend daughter's funeral arrested after failing to return to Ohio prison YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man who was temporarily released from a northeast Ohio prison on Wednesday to attend his daughter's funeral and never returned has been arrested, the United States Marshals Service announced. Joe Fletcher III is under indictment for possessing a firearm, as well as possession with the intent...

Northeast Ohio prepares to welcome refugees from Afghanistan Cleveland is listed on the U.S. State Department's list of settlement cities, and Akron has already placed one family who was airlifted out of the war-torn country.

2021 Akron Women's Soccer - Weekly Preview with Noreen Herlihy - 8/18/21

