Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

What's up: News headlines in Madison

Posted by 
Madison Today
Madison Today
 7 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Madison area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madison area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wisconsin / fox6now.com

COVID tests for Wisconsin Afghan refugees, vaccine not required

COVID tests for Wisconsin Afghan refugees, vaccine not required

MADISON, Wis. - Some Afghan refugees could soon be living at Fort McCoy between Sparta and Tomah outside La Crosse. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said right now, the Wisconsin base is prepared to house a couple thousand refugees, but they're getting ready for even more and also worrying about the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Comments
avatar

Force it on everyone else but not people coming from another country. What nonsense.

12 likes

avatar

Thank you for opening your door. These people needs us more than ever. They will get vaccinated on there own let them relax a day from all the trauma 🙏 every single one of them helped us that’s why they get asylum ♥️🙏

2 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wisconsin / cbs58.com

Afghan refugee gives advice to new arrivals coming to Wisconsin

Afghan refugee gives advice to new arrivals coming to Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The heartbreaking images from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan are taking a toll on some Afghan refugees who now live in Wisconsin. Abdulla Ameen moved to Madison in 2014 after he left his hometown of Kabul, Afghanistan. He decided to leave his country after working for the U.S. State Department for several years after he noticed it became more dangerous because of Taliban attacks in 2008-2010. Read more

Comments
avatar

Welcome to Wisconsin. We have many different groups of people. They have been welcomed just as you are now. Well by most of us anyway. Their are some asses in every community. Sorry about that.

1 like 1 reply

avatar

I have too have some advice dont break any laws or you go straight home you are a guest in our county

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Madison / wglr.com

DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources policy board says a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Madison / x1071.com

UW-Madison to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students, employees

UW-Madison to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students, employees

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison says students and employees who are not vaccinated from COVID-19 will have to take weekly tests on campus, and the school will begin offering a third dose of the vaccine to immunocompromised students next week. The announcement was made by Chancellor Rebecca Blank in an e-mail... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
124
Followers
402
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy