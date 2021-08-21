What's up: News headlines in Madison
COVID tests for Wisconsin Afghan refugees, vaccine not required
MADISON, Wis. - Some Afghan refugees could soon be living at Fort McCoy between Sparta and Tomah outside La Crosse. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said right now, the Wisconsin base is prepared to house a couple thousand refugees, but they're getting ready for even more and also worrying about the coronavirus pandemic.
Afghan refugee gives advice to new arrivals coming to Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The heartbreaking images from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan are taking a toll on some Afghan refugees who now live in Wisconsin. Abdulla Ameen moved to Madison in 2014 after he left his hometown of Kabul, Afghanistan. He decided to leave his country after working for the U.S. State Department for several years after he noticed it became more dangerous because of Taliban attacks in 2008-2010.
DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources policy board says a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board.
UW-Madison to require weekly testing for unvaccinated students, employees
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison says students and employees who are not vaccinated from COVID-19 will have to take weekly tests on campus, and the school will begin offering a third dose of the vaccine to immunocompromised students next week. The announcement was made by Chancellor Rebecca Blank in an e-mail...