Tallahassee news digest: Top stories today

Florida judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging governor's mask-mandate ban
Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom. Read more
wearing masks is an incredibly effective way to help stop the spread of covid. Ron doesn't care about freedom he only cares about getting reelected. He overstepped his authority on this and should be removed from office, especially for promoting his nonsense treatment over prevention and the vaccine
The parents have the right to choose so they will not let there kids wear mask and when they get sick they are the first on line complaining about it .
Florida deli flooded with 1-star Google reviews after viral hiring sign triggers huge blowback
As retail stores and restaurants and bars struggle to find employees during the pandemic and subsequent government unemployment payments, some restaurants are getting creative with their attempts to hire staff. Yet, a Melbourne, Florida, Jason’s Deli is getting flooded with 1-star Google reviews after their ‘now hiring’ sign went viral... Read more
I don't see anything wrong or offensive here. Seems pretty straight up. Performance, experience and expectation based pay. All good.
Very cool. The folks who think this is somehow offensive are definitely the the ones the don't wanna hire. Brilliant to weed them out right from the start.😉
Florida Lottery: Rodolfo Martinez Won $1,000 A Week For Life
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodolfo Martinez, 45, of Vero Beach, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00. Martinez purchased his... Read more
United will discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) – Tallahassee International Airport announced Tuesday that United will no longer serve Tallahassee as of October 1, 2021. Tallahassee International Airport issued the following statement:. “Amid industry challenges, SkyWest, trading as United, will cease serving several markets including Tallahassee after October 1st. As the aviation industry worldwide... Read more