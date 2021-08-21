Tallahassee news digest: Top stories today

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) The news in Tallahassee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Florida judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging governor's mask-mandate ban Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Florida deli flooded with 1-star Google reviews after viral hiring sign triggers huge blowback As retail stores and restaurants and bars struggle to find employees during the pandemic and subsequent government unemployment payments, some restaurants are getting creative with their attempts to hire staff. Yet, a Melbourne, Florida, Jason's Deli is getting flooded with 1-star Google reviews after their 'now hiring' sign went viral...

Florida Lottery: Rodolfo Martinez Won $1,000 A Week For Life TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodolfo Martinez, 45, of Vero Beach, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00. Martinez purchased his...

