Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee news digest: Top stories today

Tallahassee Daily
 7 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) The news in Tallahassee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Florida / wtxl.com

Florida judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging governor's mask-mandate ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom. Read more

Comments
avatar

wearing masks is an incredibly effective way to help stop the spread of covid. Ron doesn't care about freedom he only cares about getting reelected. He overstepped his authority on this and should be removed from office, especially for promoting his nonsense treatment over prevention and the vaccine

72 likes 9 dislikes 53 replies

avatar

The parents have the right to choose so they will not let there kids wear mask and when they get sick they are the first on line complaining about it .

22 likes 1 dislike 7 replies

Florida / wdbo.com

Florida deli flooded with 1-star Google reviews after viral hiring sign triggers huge blowback

As retail stores and restaurants and bars struggle to find employees during the pandemic and subsequent government unemployment payments, some restaurants are getting creative with their attempts to hire staff. Yet, a Melbourne, Florida, Jason’s Deli is getting flooded with 1-star Google reviews after their ‘now hiring’ sign went viral... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don't see anything wrong or offensive here. Seems pretty straight up. Performance, experience and expectation based pay. All good.

1127 likes 14 dislikes 223 replies

avatar

Very cool. The folks who think this is somehow offensive are definitely the the ones the don't wanna hire. Brilliant to weed them out right from the start.😉

818 likes 12 dislikes 34 replies

Florida / stl.news

Florida Lottery: Rodolfo Martinez Won $1,000 A Week For Life

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodolfo Martinez, 45, of Vero Beach, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00. Martinez purchased his... Read more

Tallahassee / dailyfloridapress.com

United will discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) – Tallahassee International Airport announced Tuesday that United will no longer serve Tallahassee as of October 1, 2021. Tallahassee International Airport issued the following statement:. “Amid industry challenges, SkyWest, trading as United, will cease serving several markets including Tallahassee after October 1st. As the aviation industry worldwide... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

