What's up: News headlines in Reno
(RENO, NV) The news in Reno never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.
As COVID in Washoe surges, local officials disagree on mask mandates
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Washoe County Commission Chair Bob Lucey agree that vaccinations are vital in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which is accelerating in their part of the state. But they disagree over the latest step taken by the state to slow the spread of the... Read more
😱😳😳😳 Listen up folks... If there's a surge you can almost bet it's unvaccinated 48% humans, their body their right, however going around unvaccinated making people think it's safe is just one more step, to not caring for other's lives... Just agree to disagree and stay home .. vaccinate..🙄🙄🙄⁉️
5 replies
The main stream media is reporting that NV’s Covid cases ARE NOT increasing. Someone is lying
6 likes 1 reply
Seven arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven men have been arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex under an operation by the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The FBI, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team and the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and... Read more
Anyone let the FBI know the can clean house if they investigate the capitol and Whitehouse!
7 likes 1 dislike
we need to clean house send them all back and not just here everywhere those you can't send back Lock them up this country is getting worse on crime
3 likes
Best in the Desert: Vegas to Reno & Tennessee Knock-Out Results
Over the weekend Beta Factor riders Zane Roberts & Joe Wasson competed in the most grueling Best in the Desert races on the calendar, the Vegas to Reno. A combination of recent thunderstorms, route selection, and the notoriously grueling final section made this year’s race extremely challenging. Both Zane and Joe did solo ride for the 500-mile race in the Open Pro division. Both endured being in the saddle for over 8 hours and finished well, especially considering their solo efforts. Zane finished just off the podium in 4th place, and Joe two spots back in 6th place. Read more
2021 Jeep Cherokee Carson City, Reno, Yerington, Northern Nevada, Elko, NV 21-1183B
Sting-Gray Clearcoat Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee available in Carson City, Nevada at Champion Chevrolet Reno. Servicing the Reno, Yerington, Northern Nevada, Elko, NV area. Used:https://www.championchevroletreno.com/used-inventory/index.htm New: https://www.championchevroletreno.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux - Stock#: 21-1183B - VIN#: 1C4PJMMX3MD108945 http://www.championchevroletreno.com/ For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 775-786-3111 Champion Chevrolet Reno 800 Kietzke Lane Reno NV 89502 3.251 AXLE RATIO (STD),STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT,MANUF STATEMENT OF ORIGIN,LIQUID TITANIUM DOOR TRIM APPLIQUES,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic,LIQUID TITANIUM ACCENTS,BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD),NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD),TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD),FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Power Door Locks,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,LED Headlights,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth Connection,Requires Subscription,MP3 Player,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Requires Subscription,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Power Driver Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Power Passenger Seat,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,A/C,Leather Seats,Bucket Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Remote Engine Start,Keyless Start,Smart Device Integration,Smart Device Integration,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Heated Front Seat(s),Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Blind Spot Monitor,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Rear Parking Aid,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Knee Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Back-Up Camera Read more