News wrap: Headlines in Lexington

6 UK football players facing burglary charges after incident at party, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six University of Kentucky football players are facing burglary charges after police said they forced their way into a home, one of them armed with a gun. According to the Lexington Police Department, the UK players arrested were Reuben Adams, Robert McCain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams. Read more
Regardless of when it happened. Being a football player doesn't give them the right to enter any home, especially uninvited. If UK was aware then they should set an example by restricting them from playing. Period. Each one of them knew it was wrong. Each one of them is not above the law. Period. Ones integrity should exemplify his character. Their actions showed that they have no respect for another person. Team KY? The team itself should have a voice of whether they want these individuals as part of their team. A honest person wouldn't.
sad, we don't need them, coach get rid of trouble before it ruins the program.
Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a third suspect in an overnight shooting. Officers found a man shot at the Marathon gas station near Versailles Road and Oxford Circle just after midnight, into Friday morning. His injuries are being described to police as non-life threatening. They say... Read more
that area of Lexington is an area that many many illegals live...you can bet they probably were...
