News wrap: Headlines in Lexington

6 UK football players facing burglary charges after incident at party, police say LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six University of Kentucky football players are facing burglary charges after police said they forced their way into a home, one of them armed with a gun. According to the Lexington Police Department, the UK players arrested were Reuben Adams, Robert McCain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams. Read more

Man shot in Lexington, one suspect still on the run LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a third suspect in an overnight shooting. Officers found a man shot at the Marathon gas station near Versailles Road and Oxford Circle just after midnight, into Friday morning. His injuries are being described to police as non-life threatening. They say... Read more

