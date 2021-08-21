Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi Journal

Top stories trending in Corpus Christi

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 7 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Corpus Christi.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Corpus Christi / kristv.com

Kiko's restaurant temporarily closes dining room due to COVID

Kiko's restaurant temporarily closes dining room due to COVID

Restaurant owners are once again taking a look at take-out only options, whether they want to or not. Some local merchants have had to temporarily close their doors due to the spreading new wave of COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

When ppl die who work for your establishment. It’s time to close up shop. RIP Brad

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

Corpus Christi family faces tragic toll after 3 loved ones died from COVID-19 within 2 weeks

Corpus Christi family faces tragic toll after 3 loved ones died from COVID-19 within 2 weeks

A Corpus Christi family has recently taken a tragic toll from the pandemic as cases continue to rise. As you might imagine, they're struggling after six of their loved ones contracted COVID-19 with 3 of them dying from the virus within a span of two weeks. Trista Navarro and her... Read more

Comments
avatar

My condolences on your losses. Many prayers will be going out to ease this pain and sadness by the community.

1 like

avatar

FOLKS ; hopefully it’s not too late to walk into an H-E-B or Walgreens pharmacy and get vaccinated ( not the Johnson and Johnson in my opinion), Virologist and doctors have already said it, it’s not IF you can hide from the COVID virus but WHEN it catches you, it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen , Please get vaxxed 🙏🏽 ( Moderna or Phizer)

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Adkins / lavernianews.com

Laddie J. Nemec

Laddie J. Nemec

Laddie J. Nemec, 88, of Adkins, Texas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Schertz. Laddie was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Corpus Christi, the oldest of six children, to John and Toney (Mikulec) Nemec. After graduating from Calallen High School in 1950, Laddie joined the U.S. Air Force... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

West Nile Virus detected in 4 additional mosquito pools in Corpus Christi

West Nile Virus detected in 4 additional mosquito pools in Corpus Christi

This makes nine locations with reported detections of the virus this year. Read more

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
374
Followers
418
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corpus Christi
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy