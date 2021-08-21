Top stories trending in Corpus Christi
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Corpus Christi.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Kiko's restaurant temporarily closes dining room due to COVID
Restaurant owners are once again taking a look at take-out only options, whether they want to or not. Some local merchants have had to temporarily close their doors due to the spreading new wave of COVID-19. Read more
When ppl die who work for your establishment. It’s time to close up shop. RIP Brad
Corpus Christi family faces tragic toll after 3 loved ones died from COVID-19 within 2 weeks
A Corpus Christi family has recently taken a tragic toll from the pandemic as cases continue to rise. As you might imagine, they're struggling after six of their loved ones contracted COVID-19 with 3 of them dying from the virus within a span of two weeks. Trista Navarro and her... Read more
My condolences on your losses. Many prayers will be going out to ease this pain and sadness by the community.
1 like
FOLKS ; hopefully it’s not too late to walk into an H-E-B or Walgreens pharmacy and get vaccinated ( not the Johnson and Johnson in my opinion), Virologist and doctors have already said it, it’s not IF you can hide from the COVID virus but WHEN it catches you, it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen , Please get vaxxed 🙏🏽 ( Moderna or Phizer)
Laddie J. Nemec
Laddie J. Nemec, 88, of Adkins, Texas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Schertz. Laddie was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Corpus Christi, the oldest of six children, to John and Toney (Mikulec) Nemec. After graduating from Calallen High School in 1950, Laddie joined the U.S. Air Force... Read more
West Nile Virus detected in 4 additional mosquito pools in Corpus Christi
This makes nine locations with reported detections of the virus this year. Read more