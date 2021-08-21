Cancel
Columbia, SC

Trending news headlines in Columbia

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) The news in Columbia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

South Carolina / wltx.com

DHEC calls for masks in SC schools, suspension of anti-mask mandate proviso

South Carolina public health department recommends wearing masks in schools until a higher rate of vaccination is possible. Read more

the only reason I sent my kids to school this year was because they wouldn't have to wear masks. it should be the parents choice not the government's

16 likes 2 dislikes

A small piece of cloth does not stop a child from learning! The only way to get rid of this virus is to care for others! This means, wear a mask! Our kids are our future! Please dont take it away from them by just not caring! Teach them that wearing a mask is a sign of caring! Not a sign of oppression! The sooner we listen to the experts and care for one another, the sooner we can get back to normal!

2 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Richland County / wach.com

Man identified in deadly car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The man killed after being hit by a car has been identified by the Richland County Coroner. Coroner Rutherford says the man's name is Antonio F. Sutton of Columbia. On August 18, police reported that a man had died after being hit by a car while... Read more

Columbia / gamecocksonline.com

Women's Soccer Opens 2021 Season at Home Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C.— No. 17 South Carolina will open its 2021 women's soccer season at Stone Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thu., Aug. 19, against The Citadel. The match will stream live on SEC Network+. For fans coming to Stone Stadium for the game, parking is available in the Athletics Village... Read more

Columbia / mcclatchydc.com

SC Republican party announces new conference to attract GOP presidential hopefuls

The South Carolina Republican Party is looking to become a regular host for GOP presidential hopefuls wanting to test the waters in a state that has consistently correctly selected the Republican nominee for years. The SCGOP announced Wednesday it would host its inaugural First in the South Republican Action Conference... Read more

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

