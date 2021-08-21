Trending news headlines in Columbia
DHEC calls for masks in SC schools, suspension of anti-mask mandate proviso
South Carolina public health department recommends wearing masks in schools until a higher rate of vaccination is possible. Read more
the only reason I sent my kids to school this year was because they wouldn't have to wear masks. it should be the parents choice not the government's
A small piece of cloth does not stop a child from learning! The only way to get rid of this virus is to care for others! This means, wear a mask! Our kids are our future! Please dont take it away from them by just not caring! Teach them that wearing a mask is a sign of caring! Not a sign of oppression! The sooner we listen to the experts and care for one another, the sooner we can get back to normal!
Man identified in deadly car crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The man killed after being hit by a car has been identified by the Richland County Coroner. Coroner Rutherford says the man's name is Antonio F. Sutton of Columbia. On August 18, police reported that a man had died after being hit by a car while... Read more
Women's Soccer Opens 2021 Season at Home Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C.— No. 17 South Carolina will open its 2021 women's soccer season at Stone Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thu., Aug. 19, against The Citadel. The match will stream live on SEC Network+. For fans coming to Stone Stadium for the game, parking is available in the Athletics Village... Read more
SC Republican party announces new conference to attract GOP presidential hopefuls
The South Carolina Republican Party is looking to become a regular host for GOP presidential hopefuls wanting to test the waters in a state that has consistently correctly selected the Republican nominee for years. The SCGOP announced Wednesday it would host its inaugural First in the South Republican Action Conference... Read more