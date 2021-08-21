Trending local news in Spokane

Firefighters across the area potentially quitting over vaccine mandate

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some firefighters in the area say they would rather lose their job than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 300 firefighters in the Spokane Firefighter's Union (IAFF Local 29), nearly half haven't been vaccinated and 15 have already expressed they'd rather lose their job, according to President Tim Archer. He said they will be fighting the mandate as a union.