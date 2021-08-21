Trending local news in Spokane
'So selfish': Parents argue about Inslee's K-12 vaccine, mask mandate
Protestors rallied against Gov. Inslee's new state guidelines, but some parents say the anti-mask crew needs to "get it together." Read more
There is no legitimate research that supports masking children or vaccinating children. It's possibly dangerous to vaccinate or mask children. The parents are right and Inslee has no right to make such decisions.
I'm sorry it's people like this that won't understand how important this is until it hits home and the children pay the price
Firefighters across the area potentially quitting over vaccine mandate
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some firefighters in the area say they would rather lose their job than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 300 firefighters in the Spokane Firefighter’s Union (IAFF Local 29), nearly half haven’t been vaccinated and 15 have already expressed they’d rather lose their job, according to President Tim Archer. He said they will be fighting the mandate as a union. Read more
weather the vaccine works or doesn't shouldn't matter weather you choose to get it or not should be a choice plane and simple no one should have their livelyhood jeopardized because of a medical choice that they legally don't have to disclose.
Look for a lot of people to walk away from their careers as these unconstitutional mandates take effect. It's going to cripple the state, which is exactly what Inslee and the rest of the democrats want. Destroy our country. We need to vote them out, immediately!
Liberty Lake Access Area to close for improvements
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Residents of Liberty Lake have until Sept. 7 to get their boats in out out of the water via the Liberty Lake Access Area. After that date, the gate will be closed for crews to start construction. Crews plan to renovate the boat access are. Their... Read more
