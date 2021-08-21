Cancel
Spokane, WA

Trending local news in Spokane

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 7 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Here are today’s top stories from the Spokane area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Spokane area, click here.

Spokane / krem.com

'So selfish': Parents argue about Inslee's K-12 vaccine, mask mandate

'So selfish': Parents argue about Inslee's K-12 vaccine, mask mandate

Protestors rallied against Gov. Inslee's new state guidelines, but some parents say the anti-mask crew needs to "get it together." Read more

Comments
avatar

There is no legitimate research that supports masking children or vaccinating children. It's possibly dangerous to vaccinate or mask children. The parents are right and Inslee has no right to make such decisions.

42 likes 5 dislikes 23 replies

avatar

I'm sorry it's people like this that won't understand how important this is until it hits home and the children pay the price

34 likes 7 dislikes 22 replies

Spokane Valley / kxly.com

Firefighters across the area potentially quitting over vaccine mandate

Firefighters across the area potentially quitting over vaccine mandate

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some firefighters in the area say they would rather lose their job than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 300 firefighters in the Spokane Firefighter’s Union (IAFF Local 29), nearly half haven’t been vaccinated and 15 have already expressed they’d rather lose their job, according to President Tim Archer. He said they will be fighting the mandate as a union. Read more

Comments
avatar

weather the vaccine works or doesn't shouldn't matter weather you choose to get it or not should be a choice plane and simple no one should have their livelyhood jeopardized because of a medical choice that they legally don't have to disclose.

38 likes 1 dislike 8 replies

avatar

Look for a lot of people to walk away from their careers as these unconstitutional mandates take effect. It's going to cripple the state, which is exactly what Inslee and the rest of the democrats want. Destroy our country. We need to vote them out, immediately!

18 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Liberty Lake / fox28spokane.com

Liberty Lake Access Area to close for improvements

Liberty Lake Access Area to close for improvements

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Residents of Liberty Lake have until Sept. 7 to get their boats in out out of the water via the Liberty Lake Access Area. After that date, the gate will be closed for crews to start construction. Crews plan to renovate the boat access are. Their... Read more

Spokane / youtube.com

3104 W Cora Ave, Spokane, WA

3104 W Cora Ave, Spokane, WA

See the Property Website! https://venture-publishing.com/3104-W-Cora-Ave :: Tom Parrish - (509) 951-2128 Read more

Comments / 0

 

Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
360
Followers
411
Post
48K+
Views
With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

