Santa Ana news wrap: What’s trending

Movie theater shooting victim Anthony Barajas remembered as leader, philanthropist
SANTA ANA, Calif. - At Mater Dei Catholic High School in Santa Ana — where Anthony Barajas graduated in 2019 – there’s still a sense of disbelief more than three weeks after Barajas and Rylee Goodrich were ambushed in a Corona movie theater. The young couple was on a first... Read more
I agree with the dad...why not take extra precaution for innocent people watching a movie. sick people out there.
Santa Ana pharmacy owner gets 3 years in prison for $1.8 million insurance scheme
An Orange County pharmacy owner who admitted to carrying out a $1.8 million insurance fraud scheme was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison. Divina Catalasan, owner of Quality Care Pharmacy in Santa Ana, pleaded guilty in May to three felony counts of fraudulent healthcare claims and grand theft, along with a sentencing enhancement for aggravated white-collar crime. Read more
Orange County reports 1,213 COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Nearly 20 more COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Orange County's hospitals as the Delta variant-fueled surge raged on Wednesday. "Today's numbers were up again for hospitalization," said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and UC Irvine professor of population health and disease prevention. "We're still climbing. It's been climbing every day since July 2." Read more