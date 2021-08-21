Grand Rapids news digest: Top stories today
GR family mourns, offers warning after young musician dies of COVID-19
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family is mourning after a local musician died following a battle with COVID-19. Christopher “Sterpher” Griffin contracted COVID-19 in the last few weeks. His family says he was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 5 for shortness of breath. Days later, his case escalated and he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Read more
Even people with Vaccine r getting Covid so not sure how accurate in this vaccine.
Mask up, wash ur hands n stop socializing. Thinking u r not going 2 get sick with Covid? Think again.
Are masks required at my kid’s school? Here’s what districts in West Michigan say
Here's a list of school districts that have announced their mask policies so far. Read more
It will be interesting to see how Forest Hills is going to force their people to share their private medical history to determine who wears masks and who doesn’t. And I thought it was the vaccinated that are passing the Delta variant to everyone else?? Hmmm…that doesn’t seem to make much sense. Good luck, FH!!😆
This is about control and defies common sense logic and reason. It is unhealthy to wear a mask all day. These schools may, and should be charged with child abuse.☝
Allegan County Health Dept. mandates masks in schools for grades K-6
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Starting Wednesday, kindergarteners through the sixth grade, staff and all visitors are required to mask up in schools. Last month, the CDC recommended universal masking for all teachers, students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other districts have ordered students... Read more
Young Women’s Volleyball program set to open 2021 campaign in CU/AQ Classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After a successful 2020 season that saw the Golden Eagle women's volleyball program earn their first ever outright regular season and tournament title in the same season, CU returns with a retooled roster after seven athletes graduated. Cornerstone will open the year at home in the CU/AQ Classic with Friday night matches vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and Saturday afternoon matches vs. Saint Francis of Indiana and Ave Maria out of Florida. All games against CU will be played in Mol Arena, while all games against the other host Aquinas will be played in the Cornerstone Auxiliary Gym. Read more