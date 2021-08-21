Grand Rapids news digest: Top stories today

Young Women’s Volleyball program set to open 2021 campaign in CU/AQ Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After a successful 2020 season that saw the Golden Eagle women's volleyball program earn their first ever outright regular season and tournament title in the same season, CU returns with a retooled roster after seven athletes graduated. Cornerstone will open the year at home in the CU/AQ Classic with Friday night matches vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and Saturday afternoon matches vs. Saint Francis of Indiana and Ave Maria out of Florida. All games against CU will be played in Mol Arena, while all games against the other host Aquinas will be played in the Cornerstone Auxiliary Gym. Read more