Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Grand Rapids.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Grand Rapids area, click here.

Grand Rapids / woodtv.com

GR family mourns, offers warning after young musician dies of COVID-19

GR family mourns, offers warning after young musician dies of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family is mourning after a local musician died following a battle with COVID-19. Christopher “Sterpher” Griffin contracted COVID-19 in the last few weeks. His family says he was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 5 for shortness of breath. Days later, his case escalated and he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Read more

Comments
avatar

Even people with Vaccine r getting Covid so not sure how accurate in this vaccine.

7 replies

avatar

Mask up, wash ur hands n stop socializing. Thinking u r not going 2 get sick with Covid? Think again.

2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Michigan / wzzm13.com

Are masks required at my kid's school? Here's what districts in West Michigan say

Are masks required at my kid’s school? Here’s what districts in West Michigan say

Here's a list of school districts that have announced their mask policies so far. Read more

Comments
avatar

It will be interesting to see how Forest Hills is going to force their people to share their private medical history to determine who wears masks and who doesn’t. And I thought it was the vaccinated that are passing the Delta variant to everyone else?? Hmmm…that doesn’t seem to make much sense. Good luck, FH!!😆

1 like

avatar

This is about control and defies common sense logic and reason. It is unhealthy to wear a mask all day. These schools may, and should be charged with child abuse.☝

1 like

Allegan County / wzzm13.com

Allegan County Health Dept. mandates masks in schools for grades K-6

Allegan County Health Dept. mandates masks in schools for grades K-6

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Starting Wednesday, kindergarteners through the sixth grade, staff and all visitors are required to mask up in schools. Last month, the CDC recommended universal masking for all teachers, students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Grand Rapids Public Schools and many other districts have ordered students... Read more

Grand Rapids / cugoldeneagles.com

Young Women's Volleyball program set to open 2021 campaign in CU/AQ Classic

Young Women’s Volleyball program set to open 2021 campaign in CU/AQ Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After a successful 2020 season that saw the Golden Eagle women's volleyball program earn their first ever outright regular season and tournament title in the same season, CU returns with a retooled roster after seven athletes graduated. Cornerstone will open the year at home in the CU/AQ Classic with Friday night matches vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and Saturday afternoon matches vs. Saint Francis of Indiana and Ave Maria out of Florida. All games against CU will be played in Mol Arena, while all games against the other host Aquinas will be played in the Cornerstone Auxiliary Gym. Read more

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LA Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Military Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

