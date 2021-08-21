Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels grows 56% in 10 years, census data show

By KVUE News Staff
Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6SRI_0bYzZ00J00

The results of the 2020 census are in, and one Central Texas city is growing a lot faster than most.

U.S. Census officials say New Braunfels grew a whopping 56% over the past decade. New Braunfels also added more than 32,000 residents.

The U.S Census Bureau says many of the newcomers are arriving from other big cities across Texas and states like California, Colorado and New York.

Here in Austin, census data suggest its population grew by about 171,465 people since 2010 to 961,855 people. That's about 21%.

Travis County’s population is over 1 million at 1,290,188 people, according to the data. This is a 26% change from the population in 2010.

Most of the surrounding counties grew to some degree as well, with the exception of Mason and Fayette counties.

For more information, visit the U.S. Census Bureau's website .

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
State
New York State
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#U S Census#The U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy