New Braunfels grows 56% in 10 years, census data show

The results of the 2020 census are in, and one Central Texas city is growing a lot faster than most.

U.S. Census officials say New Braunfels grew a whopping 56% over the past decade. New Braunfels also added more than 32,000 residents.

The U.S Census Bureau says many of the newcomers are arriving from other big cities across Texas and states like California, Colorado and New York.

Here in Austin, census data suggest its population grew by about 171,465 people since 2010 to 961,855 people. That's about 21%.

Travis County’s population is over 1 million at 1,290,188 people, according to the data. This is a 26% change from the population in 2010.

Most of the surrounding counties grew to some degree as well, with the exception of Mason and Fayette counties.

For more information, visit the U.S. Census Bureau's website .

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: