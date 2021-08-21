Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Grimes Again Defends Elon Musk On TikTok: “Stop Harassing Me On This App”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes and Elon Musk have been publicly dating for over three years now. They have a kid with a weird name together and everything. Their relationship is obviously here to stay. But many Grimes fans are still not happy about an artist who claims to be “hard, hard, hard, left” dating a billionaire who is currently the second-richest person on the planet, and they aren’t shy about telling her how they feel.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 12

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Robot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosHelloGiggles

Grimes Shared a Rare Peek at Her Son in a TikTok Video From Vacation

Grimes tends to keep her son, X Æ A-Xii, off social media, which isn't uncommon for celebrity parents. In fact, you could probably argue that there are more Hollywood A-listers who'd prefer to shield their children from platforms like Instagram and TikTok, especially parents with younger children. Like many other new moms, Grimes finds herself among this bunch.
Economyu.today

Elon Musk Touts Dogecoin, Referring to “Ancient Doges”

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Economytheclevelandamerican.com

The tiny house Elon Musk lives in – People – Culture

Elon Musk, Who owns SpaceX, one of the world’s largest space agencies, now lives in a 37-square-meter collapsible house, similar to a shipping container. (You may be interested in: Luisa Fernanda W said COVID-19 has left her with ‘horrific’ consequences.). He is also the owner “Tesla Motors” There has been...
BusinessWSLS

Elon Musk introduces the Tesla robot

Elon Musk is showing off his latest invention—the Tesla bot!. The new technology stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has a screen for a face and weighs about 125 pounds. Musk said the robot can move at about five miles per hour, can carry up to 45 pounds, a deadlift of 150 and do an arm extended lift of 10 pounds.
CelebritiesPopculture

Grimes Shares Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii

Grimes is giving fans a peek into her life with baby X Æ A-Xii. The "Oblivion" artist, 33, teased her new song "Shinigami Eyes" on TikTok Monday, setting a video montage of her family trip to Italy to the tune before its official release. In the video, Grimes can be seen spending time admiring art museums, showing off the 15-month-old baby she shares with Elon Musk for a brief moment as the little one toddles about in a red and blue outfit.
Behind Viral Videosuncrazed.com

Grimes Raises Knife In Video Defending Boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes has defended her partner Elon Musk on TikTok over fake news articles that have led to harassment against her on the platform. The singer posted a video on TikTok of her participating in the ‘Is he hot or…’ trend with the caption: “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news and I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”
Petsinvezz.com

Elon Musk once again pumps doge, this time without memes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again started referencing DOGE on Twitter, although in a new way. In the past, Musk often shared Doge and Dogecoin-related memes. He commented on a photo of an ancient dog from the Roman settlement, calling it “Ancient Doges.”. The crypto industry seems to be in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Elon Musk's 'Tesla Bot' Is a Shitpost

Late Thursday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk added a new moonshot project to his ever-growing list: a humanoid robot, with a prototype by next year. Announced at a presentation at Tesla's Fremont, California factory, Musk failed to offer a working robot or even a substantive presentation explaining how it would get there. Instead, a human dressed in a vaguely machine-like bodysuit appeared. They pantomimed a machine's movements before breaking into dance on stage. The not-a-robot danced like a 1920s flapper to Skrillex before Elon cut the music.
EngineeringRedorbit.com

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla Bot at AI Day

Elon Musk unveiled a new “Tesla Bot” that will be capable of carrying out tedious, boring or dangerous work at the recent AI Day event. According to a 3D rendering and statistics, the robot would be five feet eight inches tall, weigh 125 pounds, and be capable of deadlifting up to 150 pounds or carrying up to 45 pounds.
BusinessBenzinga

Elon Musk Doesn't Like Apple News

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hasn't ever shied away from taking a dig at tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). There is no love lost between the two ever since Apple refused to take up Musk's offer to acquire the EV maker in 2017 when the going was tough amid the introduction of the Model 3 vehicle.
BusinessThe Verge

Elon Musk says Tesla is working on humanoid robots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company is working on a humanoid robot and that it will build a prototype “sometime next year.” The humanoid robot will leverage Tesla’s experience with automated machines in its factories, as well as some of the hardware and software that powers the company’s Autopilot driver assistance software.
Engineeringtorquenews.com

Elon Musk Warns of AI for the Future

Tesla just had its AI Day event and it was very technical and detailed. I'm excited for where their AI tech is going, but I also thought about Elon Musk talking in videos about how we must be cautious and very careful as we create AI. Elon Musk Talks About...
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk Love Dogecoin

Self-proclaimed “Dogefather” Elon Musk isn't the only billionaire singing praises for dogecoin. Famous entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban is also on the cryptocurrency's bandwagon. Article continues below advertisement. Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks NBA team has been accepting dogecoin for merchandise sales since Mar. 2021. On Mar. 6, the organization already had...
Carsteslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla’s LFP Battery strategy for US Model 3 SR+

Tesla is giving Model 3 Standard Range Plus reservation holders the opportunity to get their vehicles sooner. For early delivery, Tesla owners can opt to receive a Model 3 SR+ equipped with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack instead. As of this writing, January is the estimated delivery date of the...
EconomyValueWalk

Elon Musk Admits Tesla’s Autopilot “Is Not Great”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) admitted that the latest version of its autonomous driving software “is not great.” The company, he said, is working to get an updated version. Homecomb Returns 186% Buying The Future And Shorting The Past. Honeycomb Asset Management describes its mission as, "to invest...
Behind Viral Videostcbmag.com

Next Stop TikTok?

“Life goes on, and so must we.” More to the point: I’m moving on, as in retiring, after nearly 44 years at this glorious company, MSP Communications. I like the above quote by Spencer Johnson, a physician and author of self-help books, because it describes my current situation to a T. But it also makes me wonder if lots of people out there in virtual-land are making a living churning out Buddha bromides—a modern-day version of Hallmark card drivel—with the sole intention of getting them posted on Pinterest and Instagram. At a time when sound bites and memes dominate our national discourse, these little snippets are perfect for those poor souls seeking something mushy and treacly enough to elicit oohs, aahs, and awwws from their social media admirers.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 12

Community Policy