Grimes Again Defends Elon Musk On TikTok: “Stop Harassing Me On This App”

“Life goes on, and so must we.” More to the point: I’m moving on, as in retiring, after nearly 44 years at this glorious company, MSP Communications. I like the above quote by Spencer Johnson, a physician and author of self-help books, because it describes my current situation to a T. But it also makes me wonder if lots of people out there in virtual-land are making a living churning out Buddha bromides—a modern-day version of Hallmark card drivel—with the sole intention of getting them posted on Pinterest and Instagram. At a time when sound bites and memes dominate our national discourse, these little snippets are perfect for those poor souls seeking something mushy and treacly enough to elicit oohs, aahs, and awwws from their social media admirers.