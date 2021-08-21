What's up: Leading stories in Richmond
2 children in Central Virginia die from COVID-19
Virginia reported its first child COVID-19 death on September 18, 2020. Read more
Unfortunately, this is just the beginning. Schools aren't even back in session in most of VA yet.
Is it too much to ask the medical community and media to provide more detail in their reporting? Are these deaths the sole cause of covid or are there underlying reasons? When new cases are identified, what's the breakdown of age, severity of symptoms, and underlying risk factor, etc? These reports are so vanilla they cause more harm than inform the population. The effect is like a disinformation campaign
Former Richmond news anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Schaffner worked at WRIC for 22 years, and was well known throughout the community as a well-respected broadcaster. Read more
Anyone know how she died? More often than not when they say “unexpectedly” it means suicide. Hope not.
sweet soul!!! so very sorry to hear this. bless & keep her family during this time Lord♡
School News
Engineering and robotics students at The Carmel School helped keep their classmates and teachers safe from COVID-19 and allergens by making the air filters used in buildings on campus. The three Wildcat Air Filters, built by the students in February have been used in the lower, middle and upper schools... Read more
Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder
Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder Read more