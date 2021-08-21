Cancel
Richmond, VA

What's up: Leading stories in Richmond

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Richmond area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Richmond area, click here.

Virginia / wtvr.com

2 children in Central Virginia die from COVID-19

2 children in Central Virginia die from COVID-19

Virginia reported its first child COVID-19 death on September 18, 2020. Read more

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning. Schools aren't even back in session in most of VA yet.

Is it too much to ask the medical community and media to provide more detail in their reporting? Are these deaths the sole cause of covid or are there underlying reasons? When new cases are identified, what's the breakdown of age, severity of symptoms, and underlying risk factor, etc? These reports are so vanilla they cause more harm than inform the population. The effect is like a disinformation campaign

Richmond / wtvr.com

Former Richmond news anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59

Former Richmond news anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59

Schaffner worked at WRIC for 22 years, and was well known throughout the community as a well-respected broadcaster. Read more

Anyone know how she died? More often than not when they say “unexpectedly” it means suicide. Hope not.

sweet soul!!! so very sorry to hear this. bless & keep her family during this time Lord♡

Richmond / richmondmagazine.com

School News

School News

Engineering and robotics students at The Carmel School helped keep their classmates and teachers safe from COVID-19 and allergens by making the air filters used in buildings on campus. The three Wildcat Air Filters, built by the students in February have been used in the lower, middle and upper schools... Read more

Florida / youtube.com

Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder

Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder

Man, woman arrested in Florida for Richmond murder Read more

Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

