Baton Rouge, LA

Trending news headlines in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Voice
 7 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) The news in Baton Rouge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Baton Rouge / brproud.com

LPSO arrest four people for felony theft at shopping center

LPSO arrest four people for felony theft at shopping center

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people who were attempting to steal more than $2,500 worth of merchandise at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs on Thursday, Aug. 19. ‘‘Witnesses on scene told LPSO detectives 3 females & 1 male were placing unpaid items... Read more

Comments
This is often the produce of what happens when (a.) you have children outside of marriage; (b.) children grow up without their fathers being mostly present, especially boys; and (c.) you falsely believe that you are entitled to something that you have not earned by working for it. Also, people especially young people ought to stop being so materialism.

18 likes 3 dislikes 10 replies

what are the chances you have two 22yr old females named Diamond stealing????? I think the police don't know which Diamond did it so they took both.....black lives matter

3 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

Baton Rouge / wbrz.com

Nurse retires after working at OLOL for 35 years

Nurse retires after working at OLOL for 35 years

BATON ROUGE - A local registered nurse Cathy Jones retired after 37 years of service helping those in dire need of medical care. "It's been a long journey. I have enjoyed it. I don't have any regrets," Jones said. She leaves behind her second family only to spend time with... Read more

Comments
Congratulations 👏👏......you did your life long dream to the best of your being and I'm sure made your family is very proud of you ,again Congratulations

1 like

Baton Rouge / kplctv.com

Jay Johnson names Tyler Nordgren new Director of Baseball Operations

Jay Johnson names Tyler Nordgren new Director of Baseball Operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson announced on Wednesday, August 18 that Tyler Nordgren would be the new Director of Baseball Operations for the Tigers. Nordgren previously worked under coach Johnson at Arizona in 2021 as the Director of Operations for the Wildcats. Arizona... Read more

Baton Rouge / wgno.com

Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19

Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Grants providing COVID-19 relief are now available by the Louisiana Department of Revenue for charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

