Trending local news in Knoxville
(KNOXVILLE, TN) The news in Knoxville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Knoxville area, click here.
Appeals court upholds conviction, death penalty for ‘ringleader’ in Newsom, Christian murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee appeals court on Thursday upheld the death penalty and guilty verdict for ringleader in the 2007 murders of Christopher Newsom and Channon Christian. Lmarcus Davidson was found guilty and sentenced to death for his role in the murders. Davidson has appealed multiple times to... Read more
ALL 5 of those murdering SOB's deserve Death Penalty! Quit making those families relive it over & over.. Going on 15 years in January! Peace ..
38 likes
The worst crime story I can remember. They absolutely tortured those poor kids. So sad. They should all have death penalty including the woman who was released! They are pure evil.
29 likes 2 dislikes
Child rapist faces life in prison after conviction in Knox County court
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted in Knox County for the decade-long sexual abuse of a child is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. A sentencing date has been set for Oct. 1. Aaron Michael King, 40, was convicted of five counts of Rape of... Read more
Dont waste taxpayer money on this trash. Let me have him. I will chain him up in my backyard and make him regret his decisions for the next 10 years before I allow him to meet his maker. Let him see how it is to be powerless and on the recieving end of the brutality he is so fond of, only it wont be sexual in nature...
1 like 2 replies
u white mfz aint speaking on dis huh🤒🖕🏾welp cuz he wasn’t african american not a blm matter
6 replies
Homeward Bound August 2021 | Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty | Kings of Real Estate Team
Homeward Bound August 2021 | Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty | Kings of Real Estate Team You do not have to be a weather person to predict the weather this time of year. We all know…it is the hottest time of the year. But that is not all that’s hot. The economy is red hot, too. By all measures, it the best economy in 20 years or so. This is GOOD for most reading this, but there will be some exceptions. There always are. An example could be someone who will sell a house and make out great, meaning a buyer pays a bit more than they would have not too long ago. And in some areas, the opposite happens. The seller does not make out that great, but the buyer does. Most homeowners who do NOT have to sell, of course, know this and will hold back on buying or selling. That will, of course, impact supply and demand. Results right now? RED HOT opportunities! https://yourhomesoldguaranteedtn.com/august-2021-homeward-bound-newsletter/ #August2021homewardboundnewsletter #yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty #kingsofrealestateteam #charity #worthycause #liveitministry #knoxvilledreamcenter #tennesseerealestate Read more
Zoo Knoxville celebrates Joe the sloth's second birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Haaaaaaaaaaaappy biiiiiiiiiiiirthday, Joooooooooooe..... Zoo Knoxville celebrated its beloved Joe the sloth's second birthday on Wednesday. Joe is a Linne's two-toed sloth and lives at the Clayton Family ARC. He got to celebrate surrounded by his animal friends and handlers and even got to have a special cake. Read more