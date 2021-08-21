What's up: Top news in New Orleans
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in New Orleans.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
COVID is worse than ever. But Louisiana isn't shutting down like it did before. Here's why
Inside Louisiana’s hospitals, the battle against COVID-19 is as dire as ever. Patients in the state’s COVID wards, mostly unvaccinated, are dying in droves. People suffering from strokes and heart attacks can’t find open beds. And the military is sending in reinforcements to back-up weary doctors and nurses. Earlier in... Read more
The problem as I see it, more and more reports of vaccinated people are testing positive and some dying of covid. So requiring a Vax card for indoor events or dining such as New Orleans is requiring is a big joke! Lock down may work and might be the only way, sad as that may be, people are just starting to recover from the last one.
24 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies
People need to stay home. If everyone stayed home they would see the decline in covid. The Governor needs to be responsible and lockdown. Over 700 teachers and students have been quarantined this past week at my child’s school. Kids are being infected daily.
19 likes 1 dislike 5 replies
Mayor Cantrell issues executive order requiring all City employees, contractors to be vaccinated
Employees will have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Read more
Get her out of office !!!!! The US government have not made vaccines a requirement…it’s the Democrats ..
10 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies
y'all just had a big event Saturday now y'all want to try to hurt other people how y'all going to have fun and nobody else can
8 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
Saints "Saved By the Shot" PSA
Mrs. Gayle Benson and Saints legends play off the famous Saved By the Bell "No Hope with Dope" PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. #Saints #NewOrleansSaints #NFL 🔔 Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2VDAItA ▶ For more Saints action: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/ ▶ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworleanssaints ▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Saints ▶ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saints ▶ Find us on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/saints ▶ Get the App: http://apps.yinzcam.com/nfl/no *** From New Orleans Saints.com *** 📰 Latest Saints News: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/news/ 📻 Latest Saints Audio: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/audio/ 📷 Latest Saints Photos: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/photos/ ************************************** 📅 New Orleans Saints Schedule: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/schedule/ 💪 New Orleans Saints Roster: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team/players-roster/ 🏥 Weekly Injury Report https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team/injury-report/ 📊 New Orleans Saints Stats: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team/stats/ ⚜️ New Orleans Saints History: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team/history Read more
Port NOLA inks MoU on LNG fueling
The Port of New Orleans has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SEACOR Holdings subsidiary CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC. The two parties are to collaborate on ways to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling solutions to ship owners and operators within Port NOLA’s jurisdiction looking to benefit from reduced environmental emissions. Read more