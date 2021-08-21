Cancel
New Orleans, LA

What's up: Top news in New Orleans

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in New Orleans.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Louisiana / theadvocate.com

COVID is worse than ever. But Louisiana isn't shutting down like it did before. Here's why

Inside Louisiana’s hospitals, the battle against COVID-19 is as dire as ever. Patients in the state’s COVID wards, mostly unvaccinated, are dying in droves. People suffering from strokes and heart attacks can’t find open beds. And the military is sending in reinforcements to back-up weary doctors and nurses. Earlier in... Read more

Comments
avatar

The problem as I see it, more and more reports of vaccinated people are testing positive and some dying of covid. So requiring a Vax card for indoor events or dining such as New Orleans is requiring is a big joke! Lock down may work and might be the only way, sad as that may be, people are just starting to recover from the last one.

24 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

People need to stay home. If everyone stayed home they would see the decline in covid. The Governor needs to be responsible and lockdown. Over 700 teachers and students have been quarantined this past week at my child’s school. Kids are being infected daily.

19 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

New Orleans / wwltv.com

Mayor Cantrell issues executive order requiring all City employees, contractors to be vaccinated

Employees will have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Read more

Comments
avatar

Get her out of office !!!!! The US government have not made vaccines a requirement…it’s the Democrats ..

10 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

y'all just had a big event Saturday now y'all want to try to hurt other people how y'all going to have fun and nobody else can

8 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

New Orleans / youtube.com

Saints "Saved By the Shot" PSA

Mrs. Gayle Benson and Saints legends play off the famous Saved By the Bell "No Hope with Dope" PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Orleans / marinelog.com

Port NOLA inks MoU on LNG fueling

The Port of New Orleans has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SEACOR Holdings subsidiary CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC. The two parties are to collaborate on ways to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling solutions to ship owners and operators within Port NOLA’s jurisdiction looking to benefit from reduced environmental emissions. Read more

Comments / 0

 

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

