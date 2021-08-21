What's up: Top news in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in New Orleans.

COVID is worse than ever. But Louisiana isn't shutting down like it did before. Here's why Inside Louisiana’s hospitals, the battle against COVID-19 is as dire as ever. Patients in the state’s COVID wards, mostly unvaccinated, are dying in droves. People suffering from strokes and heart attacks can’t find open beds. And the military is sending in reinforcements to back-up weary doctors and nurses. Earlier in... Read more

Mayor Cantrell issues executive order requiring all City employees, contractors to be vaccinated Employees will have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Read more

Saints "Saved By the Shot" PSA Mrs. Gayle Benson and Saints legends play off the famous Saved By the Bell "No Hope with Dope" PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

