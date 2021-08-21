Trending local news in Honolulu
Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii looking at requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii could potentially implement a program that would require people to show proof of vaccination at indoor bars, restaurants and gyms, similar to New York City and San Francisco, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Friday. “It is something we’re working up right now,” Green told Hawaii News... Read more
We’ll see you in court. Josh Green is never a Hawaiian. He’s a white houle.
It’s funny, I remember before 2020, that people were always encouraged to get flu shots. When was the last time anyone heard the word flu shot? As I recall in both 2018 and 2019, that there was a very bad flu going around and a lot of people got very sick including myself and in both years, people were actually dying especially seniors. Thankfully, I survived both 2018 and 2019 which was the worst flus I ever had in my lifetime and really felt like I was going to die as I was dealing with a very bad respiratory infection and never experienced anything like it before. I would strongly recommend people do go to the doctor if they have other existing medical issues which could become more serious to ensure the safety of their own physical health. However, I’m homeopathic and chose to take matters into my own hands in making myself better (not for everyone)...citrus juices, hot teas, soups - Vietnamese was the best medicine soup lots of herbs and veggies, gargle with antiseptic mouth
Honolulu Fire Department unveils 3 refrigerated morgue trailers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department unveiled three refrigerated morgue trailers on Thursday, Aug. 19. The containers were purchased in 2020 using CARES Act money in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News... Read more
I hope they keep those containers well covered, refrigerated and insulated. Not like in NYC where fluids were leaking out due to failure. And where are these morgues to be placed? Hospital parking lots? In plain sight? As inappropriate to the loved ones of the deceased, it could serve as a billboard to mask up, practice social distancing and, dare I say, get vaccinated.
Those containers have been around since covid first hit, they were not needed then.as they will not be needed now. Just more scare tactics to push the so called vaccine agenda.
Ala Moana Center to host blood drive
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ala Moana is partnering with the Blood Bank of Hawaii to help fulfill Hawaii’s critically low blood supply. The blood drive will be held at Ala Moana Center on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Level 1 in the Diamond Head Wing, next to Goma Tei. Read more
no thanks don't take needles if blood free go store see life is free I don't think sow
Data Science SPICE Summer Institute
For a third year, budding data scientists from across Hawaii and the mainland came together for Chaminade’s Supporting Pacific Indigenous Computing Excellence (SPICE) Data Science Summer Institute. The 2021 program, held virtually, included 21 participants and four student mentors. In addition to Chaminade, students hailed from Stanford University, Borough of... Read more