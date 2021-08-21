Trending local news in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) What’s going on in Honolulu? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii looking at requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii could potentially implement a program that would require people to show proof of vaccination at indoor bars, restaurants and gyms, similar to New York City and San Francisco, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Friday. “It is something we’re working up right now,” Green told Hawaii News... Read more

Honolulu Fire Department unveils 3 refrigerated morgue trailers HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department unveiled three refrigerated morgue trailers on Thursday, Aug. 19. The containers were purchased in 2020 using CARES Act money in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News... Read more

Ala Moana Center to host blood drive HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ala Moana is partnering with the Blood Bank of Hawaii to help fulfill Hawaii’s critically low blood supply. The blood drive will be held at Ala Moana Center on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Level 1 in the Diamond Head Wing, next to Goma Tei. Read more

