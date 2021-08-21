Top stories trending in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) What’s going on in Wichita? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sedgwick County Commission rejects indoor mask mandate WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Friday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting was not short on emotion. With a vote of 3 to 2, commissioners narrowly rejected a proposed mask mandate. "You guys stand up and do what's right for our community, because our businesses cannot stand to be shut down anymore," one person said during public comment. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Wichita doughnut shops closing for 2 weeks; employees getting paid break WICHITA, Kan. — A pair of Kansas doughnut shops will be closed through Labor Day with an added bonus for employees: paid time off. Paradise Donuts, located in Wichita, will shutter for the next few weeks, allowing its employees to take a much-needed break, KAKE reported. Marilyn Wright, who owns... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Mike Pompeo prioritized oil and Saudi relationship after Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Here's what he said about it. When Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the Saudi embassy in Turkey, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prioritized the relationship with the world's top oil exporter. Pompeo, speaking to a group of Kansas petroleum producers on Monday, recalled the "kerfuffle" over the "horrific" killing. "I... Read more

TRENDING NOW