Wichita, KS

Top stories trending in Wichita

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) What’s going on in Wichita? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wichita area, click here.

Sedgwick County / kake.com

Sedgwick County Commission rejects indoor mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Friday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting was not short on emotion. With a vote of 3 to 2, commissioners narrowly rejected a proposed mask mandate. "You guys stand up and do what's right for our community, because our businesses cannot stand to be shut down anymore," one person said during public comment. Read more

avatar

There should never be a mask mandate or anymore discussion about it. The masks are completely ineffective, THATS THE SCIENCE!!! Covid is not going away, the pandemic is over! Covid is endemic in America. We need to concentrate on therapeutics!! The gene therapy vaccine is not lasting!!

5 likes

avatar

The kind of mask required to stop any spread of the virus are very expensive and have filters that need replacement regularly. Very few can afford the them! However, by wearing a mask (properly) you do reduced the chance of becoming infected. Have you ever noticed what doctors wear during a operation? It stops the fine sprays from coughing and sneezing.

2 likes 1 reply

Wichita / fox23.com

Wichita doughnut shops closing for 2 weeks; employees getting paid break

WICHITA, Kan. — A pair of Kansas doughnut shops will be closed through Labor Day with an added bonus for employees: paid time off. Paradise Donuts, located in Wichita, will shutter for the next few weeks, allowing its employees to take a much-needed break, KAKE reported. Marilyn Wright, who owns... Read more

avatar

WHAT A LYING OWNER. SHE'S PAYING HER EMPLOYEES TO DRIVE AROUND WICHITA FOR DCF AND GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY. DCF IS NOT THE GOVERNMENT AND SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DELIVERING CORONAVIRUS ORDERS AND MAKING THREATS TO EVERYBODY.

2 replies

Wichita / butlercountytimesgazette.com

Mike Pompeo prioritized oil and Saudi relationship after Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Here's what he said about it.

When Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the Saudi embassy in Turkey, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prioritized the relationship with the world's top oil exporter. Pompeo, speaking to a group of Kansas petroleum producers on Monday, recalled the "kerfuffle" over the "horrific" killing. "I... Read more

Wichita / youtube.com

For Sale : 2015 Suzuki C90 BOSS at Dream Machines in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
305
Followers
398
Post
26K+
Views
With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

