Top stories trending in Wichita

Sedgwick County Commission rejects indoor mask mandate
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Friday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting was not short on emotion. With a vote of 3 to 2, commissioners narrowly rejected a proposed mask mandate. "You guys stand up and do what's right for our community, because our businesses cannot stand to be shut down anymore," one person said during public comment.
There should never be a mask mandate or anymore discussion about it. The masks are completely ineffective, THATS THE SCIENCE!!! Covid is not going away, the pandemic is over! Covid is endemic in America. We need to concentrate on therapeutics!! The gene therapy vaccine is not lasting!!
The kind of mask required to stop any spread of the virus are very expensive and have filters that need replacement regularly. Very few can afford the them! However, by wearing a mask (properly) you do reduced the chance of becoming infected. Have you ever noticed what doctors wear during a operation? It stops the fine sprays from coughing and sneezing.
Wichita doughnut shops closing for 2 weeks; employees getting paid break
WICHITA, Kan. — A pair of Kansas doughnut shops will be closed through Labor Day with an added bonus for employees: paid time off. Paradise Donuts, located in Wichita, will shutter for the next few weeks, allowing its employees to take a much-needed break, KAKE reported.
WHAT A LYING OWNER. SHE'S PAYING HER EMPLOYEES TO DRIVE AROUND WICHITA FOR DCF AND GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY. DCF IS NOT THE GOVERNMENT AND SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DELIVERING CORONAVIRUS ORDERS AND MAKING THREATS TO EVERYBODY.
Mike Pompeo prioritized oil and Saudi relationship after Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Here's what he said about it.
When Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the Saudi embassy in Turkey, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prioritized the relationship with the world's top oil exporter. Pompeo, speaking to a group of Kansas petroleum producers on Monday, recalled the "kerfuffle" over the "horrific" killing.