Trending local news in Tulsa

Researchers say Oklahoma's COVID-19 infection rate is likely higher than reported TULSA, Okla. — Health researchers warn Oklahoma's current COVID infection rate is likely much higher than what is being reported, but a firm number on how much higher the numbers are isn't attainable because people being tested for COVID-19 remains low. Epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe with OU Health said researchers...

Police arrest men for soliciting prostitution in Tulsa TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested six men who they say allegedly solicited prostitution. Undercover officers working with the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking and Vice Unit conducted a demand-side prostitution sting. Officers said David Maynard, Oswaldo Medina, Nathaniel Hood, Fernando Bautista, Michael Athens, and Vea Tevita...

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22 Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Oklahoma's Star Trek connections and more

