Tulsa, OK

Trending local news in Tulsa

 7 days ago

(TULSA, OK) The news in Tulsa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Oklahoma / fox23.com

Researchers say Oklahoma's COVID-19 infection rate is likely higher than reported

Researchers say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 infection rate is likely higher than reported

TULSA, Okla. — Health researchers warn Oklahoma’s current COVID infection rate is likely much higher than what is being reported, but a firm number on how much higher the numbers are isn’t attainable because people being tested for COVID-19 remains low. Epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe with OU Health said researchers... Read more

Comments
avatar

It may, and you will still have a 99.8% survival rate with out a shot.

10 likes 4 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

just like the flu most people didn't go in and get check unless they got bad !!

6 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

Tulsa / ktul.com

Police arrest men for soliciting prostitution in Tulsa

Police arrest men for soliciting prostitution in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested six men who they say allegedly solicited prostitution. Undercover officers working with the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking and Vice Unit conducted a demand-side prostitution sting. Officers said David Maynard, Oswaldo Medina, Nathaniel Hood, Fernando Bautista, Michael Athens, and Vea Tevita... Read more

Tulsa / youtube.com

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Oklahoma's Star Trek connections and more Read more

Tulsa / theblackwallsttimes.com

Don Ross Expressway–Tulsa renames stretch of road in honor of Greenwood leader

Don Ross Expressway–Tulsa renames stretch of road in honor of Greenwood leader

The City of Tulsa recognized the many contributions of former Rep. Don Ross, who served the Greenwood community for 20 years, by placing his name on an expressway on Wednesday. Joined by Ross’ children and current Tulsa representatives, Mayor G.T. Bynum revealed the section between North Lewis Avenue and the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

