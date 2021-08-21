Trending local news in Tulsa
(TULSA, OK) The news in Tulsa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Researchers say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 infection rate is likely higher than reported
TULSA, Okla. — Health researchers warn Oklahoma’s current COVID infection rate is likely much higher than what is being reported, but a firm number on how much higher the numbers are isn’t attainable because people being tested for COVID-19 remains low. Epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe with OU Health said researchers... Read more
It may, and you will still have a 99.8% survival rate with out a shot.
10 likes 4 dislikes 7 replies
just like the flu most people didn't go in and get check unless they got bad !!
6 likes 1 dislike 4 replies
Police arrest men for soliciting prostitution in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested six men who they say allegedly solicited prostitution. Undercover officers working with the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking and Vice Unit conducted a demand-side prostitution sting. Officers said David Maynard, Oswaldo Medina, Nathaniel Hood, Fernando Bautista, Michael Athens, and Vea Tevita... Read more
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22
Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Oklahoma's Star Trek connections and more Read more
Don Ross Expressway–Tulsa renames stretch of road in honor of Greenwood leader
The City of Tulsa recognized the many contributions of former Rep. Don Ross, who served the Greenwood community for 20 years, by placing his name on an expressway on Wednesday. Joined by Ross’ children and current Tulsa representatives, Mayor G.T. Bynum revealed the section between North Lewis Avenue and the... Read more