What's up: Leading stories in Riverside

Inmate Dies in Cell at Downtown Riverside Jail
An autopsy was pending Thursday on an inmate discovered dead in his cell at the Robert Presley Jail in downtown Riverside. Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said the man was discovered unconscious in his cell about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, and correctional staff attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics reached the facility 15 minutes later and pronounced him dead at the scene. Read more
they mistakenly arrested me to a long time ago in a Orange County I have to say the jails in California are deadly and the staff that works there are scary call it Midnight Express this is their jails are like a third world country with torture treatment and everything
I'm a woman some years ago I have high blood pressure and I was having a medical problem the man thought it was to you I when I'm telling him I'm sick with high blood pressure I was wearing a sexy pajama dress cuz I was going to see if or someone's house they arrested me and a guard attacked me I almost died there when you go to jail here you die this is like Midnight Express the movie
Cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro using data from Zillow. Read more
LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!
LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!

Not again! Plus now including San Diego! It's time for another 2 week Southern California housing market 2021 update, now that we're halfway through August, and we can't believe where we're seeing the "twist" again! What's the latest LA, Riverside, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and OC real estate market update? We're also surprised by the Notices of Default filed for July 2021 in LA, OC, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego. ✔️ How do new listings and properties going under contract compare in Southern California in the housing market 2021❓ ✔️ What surprise "twists" are in the Southern California housing market 2021❓ ✔️ Is is a buyer's market or seller's market in Southern California❓ ✔️ Should we worried about foreclosures❓
Police: Osvaldo Sebastian Of Riverside Charged With Raping Teenage Girl After Meeting Her Over Socia
A man police say had been meeting teenage girls online through social media is facing charges of rape Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. Read more