Riverside, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Riverside

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Riverside area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Riverside area, click here.

Riverside / mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies in Cell at Downtown Riverside Jail

Inmate Dies in Cell at Downtown Riverside Jail

An autopsy was pending Thursday on an inmate discovered dead in his cell at the Robert Presley Jail in downtown Riverside. Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said the man was discovered unconscious in his cell about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, and correctional staff attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics reached the facility 15 minutes later and pronounced him dead at the scene. Read more

avatar

they mistakenly arrested me to a long time ago in a Orange County I have to say the jails in California are deadly and the staff that works there are scary call it Midnight Express this is their jails are like a third world country with torture treatment and everything

avatar

I'm a woman some years ago I have high blood pressure and I was having a medical problem the man thought it was to you I when I'm telling him I'm sick with high blood pressure I was wearing a sexy pajama dress cuz I was going to see if or someone's house they arrested me and a guard attacked me I almost died there when you go to jail here you die this is like Midnight Express the movie

Riverside / stacker.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside metro area

Cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro using data from Zillow. Read more

Orange County / youtube.com

LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!

LA, SD, Riverside, SB, VTA, Orange County Real Estate Update - August 2021 - Halfway!

Not again! Plus now including San Diego! It’s time for another 2 week Southern California housing market 2021 update, now that we’re halfway through August, and we can’t believe where we’re seeing the “twist” again! What’s the latest LA, Riverside, Ventura, San Diego, San Bernardino and OC real estate market update? We’re also surprised by the Notices of Default filed for July 2021 in LA, OC, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego. ✔️ How do new listings and properties going under contract compare in Southern California in the housing market 2021❓ ✔️ What surprise “twists” are in the Southern California housing market 2021❓ ✔️ Is is a buyer’s market or seller’s market in Southern California❓ ✔️ Should we worried about foreclosures❓ And more…. We’ll keep these updates coming...be sure to let us know your housing market questions for the housing market 2021! 📌 Join over a thousand others in subscribing to the WIRE Associates weekly newsletter to get the charts from this video, the latest housing market data for buyers and sellers, plus access to foreclosure data, info on eviction moratoria and much, much more for tenants and landlords 👉 https://www.wireassociates.com/newsletter/ or text “newsletter” to (949) 691-3566. 📌 Interested in tracking California foreclosures (single family and multifamily) as they come to the Southern California real estate market? FREE foreclosure listings and foreclosure homes for sale - click this link, hit SAVE and register to keep the foreclosures coming 👉 https://looksee.it/G6hDU 📌 Did you just search, “real estate agent near me?” Want help selling a home or investment property? No matter where you are 👉 https://www.wireassociates.com/sellers/free-market-analysis/ Video Chapters 00:00 WIRE Associates Intro with Christian Walsh 01:37 Orange County Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:05 Los Angeles Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 03:33 Riverside Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:08 San Bernardino Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 04:29 Ventura Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:21 San Diego Housing Market Update 2021 - Single Family 05:56 Orange County Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:31 Los Angeles Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 06:43 Riverside Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:16 San Bernardino Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:31 Ventura Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 07:50 San Diego Real Estate - Multifamily Market Update 2021 08:17 Foreclosure Data for Southern California - Notices of Default #WIREassociates #HousingMarket2021 #OCHousingMarketUpdate Read more

Riverside / youtube.com

Police: Osvaldo Sebastian Of Riverside Charged With Raping Teenage Girl After Meeting Her Over Socia

Police: Osvaldo Sebastian Of Riverside Charged With Raping Teenage Girl After Meeting Her Over Socia

A man police say had been meeting teenage girls online through social media is facing charges of rape Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. Read more

Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

