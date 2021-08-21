Top Pompano Beach news stories
SEC: Woman ran Ponzi scheme in Pompano Beach, scammed thousands
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman faces a federal fraud investigation after she scammed thousands of people through a massive, multimillion-dollar Ponzi operation, authorities and investors said. A civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in August charged Johanna Garcia, the manager and president... Read more
a friend of mine told me about this company a few months back. it sounded too good to be true so I passed. Thank God I did.
Don't trust any Cuban's or Venezuela's. Nothing but hustlers doing illegal shiet. They are just as bad as if they were in India. Loads of scammers!
Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral
A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic. The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of... Read more
Show us the border crisis. The humanitarian crisis in Cuba. Show us our Americans and allies stuck on the tarmac in Afghanistan. Show us the homeless and drug addicts lying on the streets. Show us the obesity pandemic. Show us the elderly who cannot afford diabetic medications. If these people are lying on the floor because they are so sick they do not qualify for monoclonal therapy. Just more lies spread by the media. Why aren’t they held accountable!!!!
Hahahaha you guys should have showed this when people were falling over in the streets in Wuhan if you want it to have any effect. Most people by now, know we have been lied to. If you’re afraid of covid turn off your tv and put down your phone…
Festivals, entertainment & fun events
Festivals are popular events in Pompano, Weston, Deerfield, Davie, Plantation and other towns in South Florida. Some festivals are switching to virtual versions to enjoy online. Some in-person events offer free entry and free parking, which are ideal for budget-friendly dates, frugal family activities or inexpensive outings with friends. With... Read more
