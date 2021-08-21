Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Top Pompano Beach news stories

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The news in Pompano Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pompano Beach area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pompano Beach / wsvn.com

SEC: Woman ran Ponzi scheme in Pompano Beach, scammed thousands

SEC: Woman ran Ponzi scheme in Pompano Beach, scammed thousands

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman faces a federal fraud investigation after she scammed thousands of people through a massive, multimillion-dollar Ponzi operation, authorities and investors said. A civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in August charged Johanna Garcia, the manager and president... Read more

Comments
avatar

a friend of mine told me about this company a few months back. it sounded too good to be true so I passed. Thank God I did.

7 likes 1 reply

avatar

Don't trust any Cuban's or Venezuela's. Nothing but hustlers doing illegal shiet. They are just as bad as if they were in India. Loads of scammers!

4 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / orlandoweekly.com

Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

Photo showing woman lying on floor of Florida COVID-19 antibody clinic goes viral

A photo of a woman lying on the floor of a North Florida COVID-19 antibody treatment center has gone viral, with many people using the image to characterize and criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to the pandemic. The photo shows a woman lying in the middle of the floor of... Read more

Comments
avatar

Show us the border crisis. The humanitarian crisis in Cuba. Show us our Americans and allies stuck on the tarmac in Afghanistan. Show us the homeless and drug addicts lying on the streets. Show us the obesity pandemic. Show us the elderly who cannot afford diabetic medications. If these people are lying on the floor because they are so sick they do not qualify for monoclonal therapy. Just more lies spread by the media. Why aren’t they held accountable!!!!

487 likes 46 dislikes 150 replies

avatar

Hahahaha you guys should have showed this when people were falling over in the streets in Wuhan if you want it to have any effect. Most people by now, know we have been lied to. If you’re afraid of covid turn off your tv and put down your phone…

408 likes 46 dislikes 81 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pompano Beach / fortlauderdaleonthecheap.com

Festivals, entertainment & fun events

Festivals, entertainment & fun events

Festivals are popular events in Pompano, Weston, Deerfield, Davie, Plantation and other towns in South Florida. Some festivals are switching to virtual versions to enjoy online. Some in-person events offer free entry and free parking, which are ideal for budget-friendly dates, frugal family activities or inexpensive outings with friends. With... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pompano Beach / youtube.com

1717 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 4 Pompano Beach, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1717 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 4 Pompano Beach, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1717 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 4, Pompano Beach, FL Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1717+S+Ocean+Boulevard+Unit+4,+Pompano+Beach,+FL ColdwellBankerHomes.com Felicia Nemens - Coldwell Banker | 954.482.2575 This two story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom corner unit Townhome in the a beautiful gated quiet community with only 22 units located in the small charming walkable beach town of Lauderdale by the Sea with all the conveniences of local restaurants and shops. You are just footsteps away from your beach access Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
250
Followers
442
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy