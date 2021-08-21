Cancel
WATCH: Bears' Justin Fields fires perfect strike off back foot for big gain

By Thomas Neumann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
(AP Photo/David Banks)

Even just two games into his rookie NFL preseason, it’s becoming pretty clear that quarterback Justin Fields is the future of the Chicago Bears.

The first-round pick from Ohio State, selected No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in his pro debut last week against the Miami Dolphins. The touchdown came on a pretty 30-yard pass to a wide-open Jesse James.

On Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, Fields picked up where he left off against the Dolphins. After watching Andy Dalton struggle in the first half, Fields opened the second half under center for the Bears and received a warm ovation from the home fans at Soldier Field.

It didn’t take long for Fields to reward Bears fans with a 32-yard strike to James on a play similar to last week’s connection between the two. But on this play, Fields was forced to elude pressure, and he beautifully launched a strike off his back foot to James.

It’s easy to read too much into preseason performance, but Fields has looked sharp thus far. The future appears bright for Fields — as long as he doesn’t take too many hits like the head-to-head shot he suffered later in the Bills game.

Fields finished the game against the Bills, a 41-15 loss by the Bears, with nine completions in 19 attempts for 80 yards. He also rushed four times for 46 yards.

