Creators
Nashville, TN

Top Nashville news stories

Nashville Times
 7 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Nashville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nashville area, click here.

Tennessee / fox17.com

Some Tennessee Pastors call Gov. Lee's latest executive order immoral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee pastors are calling Governor Bill Lee's leadership during our current coronavirus surge unbiblical and immoral. The ministers are calling on leaders at school districts across Tennessee to defy Governor Lee's latest executive order letting parents opt out of mask mandates at school. They say... Read more

Outstanding we want to follow the science, then show me the science where masks are good. You're putting masks on individuals that come right out of boxes that state clearly, they do not protect against covid. People if you want to follow Real science, educate yourself on the Israeli test studies...if you've been vaccinated you may opt out of the booster after educating yourself on the Real science...not politically driven science or big pharma science.That is all....

10 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

the church of today are all ways in politics I believe that they need to start paying taxes on property and pay tax on everything they buy

18 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Tennessee / wmot.org

Gov. Lee responds to federal lawsuit threats over Tennessee school mask mandate opt outs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Gov. Bill Lee pushed back Thursday against threats by federal officials to sue the State of Tennessee his executive order allowing parents to opt out of COVID-19 mask mandates. The governor signed the order Monday after the Nashville and Memphis school systems imposed mask requirements... Read more

I wear a mask to protect me and mine but I do believe its up to the person and if the person sees someone wearing a mask respect their distance. that's fair isn't it?!. and yes parents need to make the call for their kids because no one truly knows whats going on and no one is gonna accept responsibility for the parents so the decision should be left up to them

23 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

I’m 65, I have survived many ‘pandemics’ in my lifetime without taking any vaccines for flu’s or Ebola or pneumonia or whatever the devil has to throw my way. He’s a lie! My children from the ages of 45-27 have only taken what the government requires to attend school and they have survived. My 5 g-kids, also. Don’t drink the kool-aid!

17 likes 4 dislikes 4 replies

Nashville / wjhl.com

Garth Brooks cancels Nashville concert, 4 additional shows amid latest COVID wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks’ postponed concert at Nissan Stadium has now been canceled. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms. The show, along with stadium concerts in four other cities, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more

Nashville / beckershospitalreview.com

HCA exec tapped as new clinical chief of EHR clinical surveillance company

VigiLanz, an EHR clinical surveillance company, recently named Hayley Burgess, PharmD, as its new chief clinical officer. Dr. Burgess brings more than 20 years of pharmacy services and medication management system experience to the role, in which she will oversee strategy for VigiLanz's clinical teams, lead regulatory affairs activities and support clinical innovations, according to an Aug. 9 news release. Read more

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

