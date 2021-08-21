Top Nashville news stories
(NASHVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Nashville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nashville area, click here.
Some Tennessee Pastors call Gov. Lee's latest executive order immoral
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee pastors are calling Governor Bill Lee's leadership during our current coronavirus surge unbiblical and immoral. The ministers are calling on leaders at school districts across Tennessee to defy Governor Lee's latest executive order letting parents opt out of mask mandates at school. They say... Read more
Outstanding we want to follow the science, then show me the science where masks are good. You're putting masks on individuals that come right out of boxes that state clearly, they do not protect against covid. People if you want to follow Real science, educate yourself on the Israeli test studies...if you've been vaccinated you may opt out of the booster after educating yourself on the Real science...not politically driven science or big pharma science.That is all....
10 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies
the church of today are all ways in politics I believe that they need to start paying taxes on property and pay tax on everything they buy
18 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Gov. Lee responds to federal lawsuit threats over Tennessee school mask mandate opt outs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Gov. Bill Lee pushed back Thursday against threats by federal officials to sue the State of Tennessee his executive order allowing parents to opt out of COVID-19 mask mandates. The governor signed the order Monday after the Nashville and Memphis school systems imposed mask requirements... Read more
I wear a mask to protect me and mine but I do believe its up to the person and if the person sees someone wearing a mask respect their distance. that's fair isn't it?!. and yes parents need to make the call for their kids because no one truly knows whats going on and no one is gonna accept responsibility for the parents so the decision should be left up to them
23 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies
I’m 65, I have survived many ‘pandemics’ in my lifetime without taking any vaccines for flu’s or Ebola or pneumonia or whatever the devil has to throw my way. He’s a lie! My children from the ages of 45-27 have only taken what the government requires to attend school and they have survived. My 5 g-kids, also. Don’t drink the kool-aid!
17 likes 4 dislikes 4 replies
Garth Brooks cancels Nashville concert, 4 additional shows amid latest COVID wave
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks’ postponed concert at Nissan Stadium has now been canceled. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms. The show, along with stadium concerts in four other cities, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more
HCA exec tapped as new clinical chief of EHR clinical surveillance company
VigiLanz, an EHR clinical surveillance company, recently named Hayley Burgess, PharmD, as its new chief clinical officer. Dr. Burgess brings more than 20 years of pharmacy services and medication management system experience to the role, in which she will oversee strategy for VigiLanz's clinical teams, lead regulatory affairs activities and support clinical innovations, according to an Aug. 9 news release. Read more