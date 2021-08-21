Top Nashville news stories

(NASHVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Nashville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Some Tennessee Pastors call Gov. Lee's latest executive order immoral NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee pastors are calling Governor Bill Lee's leadership during our current coronavirus surge unbiblical and immoral. The ministers are calling on leaders at school districts across Tennessee to defy Governor Lee's latest executive order letting parents opt out of mask mandates at school. They say... Read more

Gov. Lee responds to federal lawsuit threats over Tennessee school mask mandate opt outs NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Gov. Bill Lee pushed back Thursday against threats by federal officials to sue the State of Tennessee his executive order allowing parents to opt out of COVID-19 mask mandates. The governor signed the order Monday after the Nashville and Memphis school systems imposed mask requirements... Read more

Garth Brooks cancels Nashville concert, 4 additional shows amid latest COVID wave NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Garth Brooks’ postponed concert at Nissan Stadium has now been canceled. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms. The show, along with stadium concerts in four other cities, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more

