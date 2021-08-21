Cancel
QB Jordan Love, WR Devin Funchess among 32 Packers not playing vs. Jets

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers won’t have quarterback Jordan Love, wide receiver Devin Funchess and 30 other players on Saturday against the New York Jets.

The Packers announced 32 players won’t dress for the team’s second preseason game.

Love (right shoulder) and Funchess (hamstring) are both battling injuries. Most of the other inactive players have roster spots locked up.

The Packers will be without eight receivers, providing a ton of work for Amari Rodgers, Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton and newcomer Damon Hazelton.

Here’s the full list:

QB Aaron Rodgers

QB Jordan Love

WR Devin Funchess

WR Allen Lazard

WR Chris Blair

WR Davante Adams

WR Randall Cobb

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

CB Kevin King

CB Jaire Alexander

S Darnell Savage

S Adrian Amos

RB Aaron Jones

S Vernon Scott

CB Chandon Sullivan

TE Dominique Dafney

OLB Rashan Gary

OLB Za’Darius Smith

LB De’Vondre Campbell

LT David Bakhtiari

OL Elgton Jenkins

OL Billy Turner

OL Dennis Kelly

TE Josiah Deguara

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE Robert Tonyan

WR Juwann Winfree

TE Marcedes Lewis

OLB Preston Smith

DL Dean Lowry

DL Tyler Lancaster

DL Kenny Clark

The Packers rested 30 players in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

