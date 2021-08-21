Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City news wrap: What's trending

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Salt Lake City.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

fox13now.com

First COVID-19 cases reported in Utah schools this year

COVID-19 cases are already popping up in Utah schools during the first week of classes for many. Read more

avatar

Pat, we are in a worldwide pandemic. The Delta virus is extremely contagious and is killing people each and every day. This is our reality whether we like it or not. Pray for a vaccine for the little ones, make sure everyone else is vaccinated and mask up. We all have a part to play to end this pandemic. Please be a part of the solution.

avatar

It’s just the flu. News being the news. They have to get our attention and raise concern daily. They are all owned by criminals. We are ALL being played

ksl.com

Gov. Spencer Cox says Utah doesn't need threats from 'out-of-touch bureaucrats' over mask in schools

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Cox called a letter from the U.S. Department of Education warning that Utah could face legal action for outlawing school mask mandates meant to protect students against COVID-19 "extremely unhelpful." (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox called a letter from the U.S. Department of Education warning that Utah could face legal action for outlawing school mask mandates meant to protect students against COVID-19 "extremely unhelpful." Read more

avatar

Dear Mr. Cox. I suppose there weren't bureaucrats in your republican administration. The prior administration was the worst in US history.

avatar

So it wasn't government overreach when the state held $1500 bonuses over SLCSD teachers' heads to be given only if they brought their classes back in person by January 19th? How is that different? That looks like the same power move to me, only in the face of safety, not to enhance it.

ldsdaily.com

Renovation of Salt Lake Temple & Temple Square Continues

The renovation of Temple Square in Salt Lake City is now in its 20th month. The video and photos below give a glimpse of the past three months of work in this years-long project. This includes the reinforcement of the Salt Lake Temple roof, the continued renovation of the Church Office Building Plaza to the east and additional excavation on the north side of the temple. Read more

ksltv.com

Utah Students Selected For Bank Of America Student Leaders Internship Program

SALT LAKE CITY — Four Utah high school students spent part of their summer picking up some real-life work experience as part of a paid internship with Bank of America. Salt Lake City School District students Diya Rao, Isabelle White, Nathan Flores and Yosuf Haidari were selected as four of the 300 students from across the country that participated in the financial institution’s Student Leaders Program. It’s a paid, eight-week internship with a local nonprofit. Read more

