Trending local news in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 7 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) The news in Raleigh never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Raleigh / wral.com

Downtown Raleigh business owner says he refuses to serve customers wearing face masks

Downtown Raleigh business owner says he refuses to serve customers wearing face masks

Raleigh, N.C. — A downtown Raleigh sports apparel shop has a controversial sign posted on its front door: "Masks are not allowed." Josh Breed, owner of the Vault, says that face masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that people need to "show their face" while in his store. He's concerned about thieves trying to rob the store and says they could be hiding behind a face mask meant to stop transmission of coronavirus. Read more

avatar

They should arrest him and shut the store for violating the mask ordinance in effect! Keep him in jail for 10 days and see how his pocket book is then!

avatar

well he can put his business in a vault cause his doors will be closing due to costing his business and staff paying customers.....

Wilmington / foxwilmington.com

Man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor

Man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Raleigh man wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for sex crimes with a minor has been arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Raleigh Team. Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with... Read more

Raleigh / myrdctv.com

WRDC Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete Contest

WRDC Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete Contest

Contest: WRDC / Friday Night Rivials Scholar Athlete 2021. Station Address: WRDC, 3012 Highwoods Boulevard,Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27604. Contest Area: North Carolina Counties: Wake, Durham, Johnston, and Nash. Participating High Schools: Participating schools are those high schools selected by the Station to participate in the Friday Night Rivials live... Read more

North Carolina / youtube.com

NC State senior wins final $1M vaccine lottery drawing

NC State senior wins final $1M vaccine lottery drawing

NC State senior wins final $1M vaccine lottery drawing Read more

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy