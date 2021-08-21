Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Top Bakersfield news stories

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) What’s going on in Bakersfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bakersfield / turnto23.com

26 people arrested in Bakersfield during saturation patrol

26 people arrested in Bakersfield during saturation patrol

Twenty-six people were arrested in Bakersfield on Thursday following two Kern County Sheriff's Office saturation patrols. Read more

avatar

Lock them up forever please keep drugs away from are children please lock them up

11 likes

avatar

keep saturating Mount Vernon and Columbus shopping centers there's a lot of drug use a lot of people from out of town homeless hanging out here

11 likes 1 dislike

Bakersfield / bakersfieldnow.com

CHP issues 67 citations at more than a dozen Bakersfield schools

CHP issues 67 citations at more than a dozen Bakersfield schools

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol posted on social media about the citations issued at schools throughout Bakersfield Thursday. According to CHP, a total of 67 citations at more than a dozen schools in Bakersfield were issued on Thursday, August 19. The violation citations included: 33 speeding,... Read more

avatar

there should be one officer at each school. I went to pick up my kids the first day and saw at least 3 kids almost get run over

4 likes

avatar

That's awesome. There are a lot of people out there driving that should not be. 👍😷💉💉

2 likes

Bakersfield / bakersfieldcartransport.com

The Local City Police Department is Using a Ring App to Fight Crime

The Local City Police Department is Using a Ring App to Fight Crime

The local city police department in a West Coast city has announced a new resource. It will be something they are planning on using to help fight crime in the neighborhood. This is due to an increase in homicides. Local City Police Department is Taking Real Action. There are over... Read more

Bakersfield / bakersfield.com

An apple for teacher? These spots aim higher with dining deals

An apple for teacher? These spots aim higher with dining deals

After such a hectic week (or weeks, it seems), educators are likely looking for some easy dinner and happy hour options. They’re in luck thanks to some recent dining deals. Wine Me Up! is hosting a Back to School Wine Night on Thursday. Inviting educators (and parents) to get "wined up AF," the small business is serving a tasting of five wines for $15. Read more

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
524
Followers
407
Post
47K+
Views
With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

