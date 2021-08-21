Top Bakersfield news stories
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) What’s going on in Bakersfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

26 people arrested in Bakersfield during saturation patrol
Twenty-six people were arrested in Bakersfield on Thursday following two Kern County Sheriff's Office saturation patrols. Read more
Lock them up forever please keep drugs away from are children please lock them up
keep saturating Mount Vernon and Columbus shopping centers there's a lot of drug use a lot of people from out of town homeless hanging out here
CHP issues 67 citations at more than a dozen Bakersfield schools
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol posted on social media about the citations issued at schools throughout Bakersfield Thursday. According to CHP, a total of 67 citations at more than a dozen schools in Bakersfield were issued on Thursday, August 19. The violation citations included: 33 speeding,... Read more
there should be one officer at each school. I went to pick up my kids the first day and saw at least 3 kids almost get run over
That's awesome. There are a lot of people out there driving that should not be. 👍😷💉💉
The Local City Police Department is Using a Ring App to Fight Crime
The local city police department in a West Coast city has announced a new resource. It will be something they are planning on using to help fight crime in the neighborhood. This is due to an increase in homicides. Local City Police Department is Taking Real Action. There are over... Read more
An apple for teacher? These spots aim higher with dining deals
After such a hectic week (or weeks, it seems), educators are likely looking for some easy dinner and happy hour options. They’re in luck thanks to some recent dining deals. Wine Me Up! is hosting a Back to School Wine Night on Thursday. Inviting educators (and parents) to get "wined up AF," the small business is serving a tasting of five wines for $15. Read more