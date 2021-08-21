Cancel
Omaha, NE

News wrap: Top stories in Omaha

Posted by 
Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 7 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the Omaha area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Omaha area, click here.

Omaha / newschannelnebraska.com

Investigation underway after Omaha bus driver allegedly refused to let kids off

Investigation underway after Omaha bus driver allegedly refused to let kids off

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha police are investigating an incident after receiving numerous calls about a bus driver not letting kids off. OPD Lieutenant Nick Muller said just before 5 p.m. dispatch received a call from a parent who said her daughter is on a bus and the driver wasn't letting people off. Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope they get the driver's side of the story. Bus drivers have a tough job. it's not one I would want: making sure kids arent harming each other, following safety rules while also trying to concentrate on safely navigating that big bus. I remember ours having to pull over because kids were throwing things or refusing to sit. he even had to kick an older student off the bus because he refused to follow the rules. his parents had to drive out to get him. I have great respect for those drivers. it's a job I could never do.

7 likes 2 replies

avatar

Happened in Lincoln today to. There was a virtual riot on the bus by Jr high age kids. But driver stopped at one point and ask them to follow the rules and work with him. He eventually had to stop the bus, lock doors as is policy. Parents raising hell. Maybe parents should teach their kids how to behave.

2 likes

Omaha / 3newsnow.com

UNMC infectious disease doc issues dire COVID warning

UNMC infectious disease doc issues dire COVID warning

3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis interviewed Lawler on Wednesday about COVID-19 cases rising in Omaha area schools. They spoke about the implications of schools not implementing mandatory mask policies. Lawler was blunt in his analysis of the situation. Read more

Comments
avatar

So why aren’t people wearing masks. Oh wait. Now I know. Fox News and the GOP said not to. Even though the gop members have all been vaccinated. Makes sense to me.

7 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

avatar

Trust me all the teachers want masks in school for the safety of all !!!

4 likes

Omaha / unomaha.edu

Washington Post: Why Omaha, NCITE at UNO are Perfect Fit for Transforming Counterterrorism

Washington Post: Why Omaha, NCITE at UNO are Perfect Fit for Transforming Counterterrorism

Little more than a year ago, a new counterterrorism research center officially launched on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus. The center is already making national headlines. NCITE, the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, housed within UNO’s Mammel Hall, is the result of a 10-year, $36.5... Read more

Nebraska / eminetra.com

Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge – Omaha, Nebraska

Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge – Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska (AP) — Nebraska authorities are addressing the outbreak of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities due to the surge in virus cases throughout the state. Authorities suspended all visits and volunteer activities after 33 prisoners were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lincoln Diagnostic Evaluation Center. They also urged county prisons to delay the dispatch of new prisoners, if possible. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

