News wrap: Top stories in Omaha

Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge – Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska (AP) — Nebraska authorities are addressing the outbreak of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities due to the surge in virus cases throughout the state. Authorities suspended all visits and volunteer activities after 33 prisoners were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lincoln Diagnostic Evaluation Center. They also urged county prisons to delay the dispatch of new prisoners, if possible. Read more