News wrap: Top stories in Omaha
(OMAHA, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the Omaha area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Omaha area, click here.
Investigation underway after Omaha bus driver allegedly refused to let kids off
OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha police are investigating an incident after receiving numerous calls about a bus driver not letting kids off. OPD Lieutenant Nick Muller said just before 5 p.m. dispatch received a call from a parent who said her daughter is on a bus and the driver wasn't letting people off. Read more
I hope they get the driver's side of the story. Bus drivers have a tough job. it's not one I would want: making sure kids arent harming each other, following safety rules while also trying to concentrate on safely navigating that big bus. I remember ours having to pull over because kids were throwing things or refusing to sit. he even had to kick an older student off the bus because he refused to follow the rules. his parents had to drive out to get him. I have great respect for those drivers. it's a job I could never do.
7 likes 2 replies
Happened in Lincoln today to. There was a virtual riot on the bus by Jr high age kids. But driver stopped at one point and ask them to follow the rules and work with him. He eventually had to stop the bus, lock doors as is policy. Parents raising hell. Maybe parents should teach their kids how to behave.
2 likes
UNMC infectious disease doc issues dire COVID warning
3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis interviewed Lawler on Wednesday about COVID-19 cases rising in Omaha area schools. They spoke about the implications of schools not implementing mandatory mask policies. Lawler was blunt in his analysis of the situation. Read more
So why aren’t people wearing masks. Oh wait. Now I know. Fox News and the GOP said not to. Even though the gop members have all been vaccinated. Makes sense to me.
7 likes 1 dislike 5 replies
Trust me all the teachers want masks in school for the safety of all !!!
4 likes
Washington Post: Why Omaha, NCITE at UNO are Perfect Fit for Transforming Counterterrorism
Little more than a year ago, a new counterterrorism research center officially launched on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus. The center is already making national headlines. NCITE, the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, housed within UNO’s Mammel Hall, is the result of a 10-year, $36.5... Read more
Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge – Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha, Nebraska (AP) — Nebraska authorities are addressing the outbreak of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities due to the surge in virus cases throughout the state. Authorities suspended all visits and volunteer activities after 33 prisoners were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lincoln Diagnostic Evaluation Center. They also urged county prisons to delay the dispatch of new prisoners, if possible. Read more