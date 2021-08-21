Cancel
Holmes County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, western Henry, southeastern Coffee, central Geneva, northwestern Houston and north central Holmes Counties through 415 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blue Springs State Park to 8 miles north of Geneva. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Geneva, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Dothan, Enterprise, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, Pinckard, Kinsey, Malvern, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Newville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

