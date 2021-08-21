What's up: Top news in Colorado Springs

Can We Be Facing a Real Estate Market Correction | Barb Schlinker 719-301-1802

Segment 1 Can We Be Facing a Real Estate Market Correction

Are We Facing a Real Estate Market Correction

The current real estate market continues to appreciate and is considered a seller's market. Many people have concerns about a market value decline, can you shed light on this subject?

a. Data Indicates: Continued Appreciate Not at the Same Large level
Experts are predicting 2022 appreciate to drop from:
1. 25% to
2. 15%

1. The Forecast is Still Market for APPRECIATION
a. Average Price $503K
b. Appreciation: 8% = $543,000

Law of 72

Real Estate as a Long Term Investment is a Good Idea:
1. Why Buy in a Red-Hot Market?
a. Population growth ahead of new constructions
b. Millennials new generation buying

2. Apartment Rent Higher Than Owning:
3 Bedroom Average Rent: $1895
3 Bedroom Home at $430K Payment: 5% Down - $1864

Real Estate is an Inflation Hedge:
Inflation Rate: 7%
Average Interest Rate = 3%
Average Appreciation: 12% Forecast
You'll Beat Inflation by 5% Per Year Ahead

The Economy is Paying you to Borrow $ on a Home!

Will This Level of Appreciation Last?
Typical Appreciation in Balanced Market = 6%

Supply and Demand Problem:
Supply: Less than 2 weeks in all prices below $2,000,000 – SELLERS MARKET
BALANCED / Normal market = 5+ Months of Inventory (Per NORADA RE Investment)

Colorado Springs market remains strong Seller's Market due to imbalance in Supply and Demand

Zillow Forecast for 2022 – Continue to Rise:

What are some reasons people are concerned that the market will drop?

Interest Rates – Rising Rates:
1. Slow the volume of sales
2. Make homes less affordable
3. Decrease demand
4. Slow appreciation

Investor Consultant about Concerning Data:
Mortgage Availability = Harder to Get
Accelerated Appreciation
Sales Velocity _ Military Turnover
Job Growth COS at 2014 Levels

Foreclosure Moratorium:
Over 2 Million Mortgage Holders in Serious Delinquency – 90 days + late

Thinking of Making a Move?:
What to Do and What Not to Do
What Your Home Will Sell For
How Much You Will Net When it Sells

How Will the Foreclosure Moratorium Affect This Local Real Estate Market?