Colorado Springs, CO

What's up: Top news in Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Colorado Springs.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Colorado / cbslocal.com

Former President Trump Claims He ‘Single-Handedly’ Made Decision To Move Space Command Out Of Colorado

(CBS4) — Former President Donald Trump, speaking on a radio show based in Alabama, reportedly said he “single-handedly” made the call to relocate the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs to Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, Alabama, AL.com reported. Now Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging the federal government to “restore integrity to the process.” (credit: CBS) Trump spoke on the Alabama-based syndicated radio show “Rick & Bubba” on Friday morning. Friday afternoon, Gov. Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera released a statement responding to the former president’s comments — calling the decision to relocate U.S. Space... Read more

Comments
avatar

Bahaha. Polis words mean nothing to me. I wouldn’t put a Twinkie factory in Colorado with Polis in charge. He can’t even get I 70 dealt with. Too busy word about no meat days.

16 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

Colorado has the capability and there is no need to waste our tax dollars to make another site for it.

17 likes 4 dislikes 4 replies

Alabama / alreporter.com

Trump says he ‘single handily’ selected Alabama for Space Command location

Former President Donald Trump said the decision to pick Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal as U.S Space Command’s preferred headquarters was made “single handily” by him, going against statements made by Pentagon officials and Washington Insiders who say the choice was made independently by other officials, and that Former President Trump was not involved. Read more

Colorado / eminetra.com

Gov. Polis to provide an update on COVID-19 response in Colorado – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-08-18 14:55:12 – Colorado — Governor of Colorado Jared Polis will be attended by health authorities to provide up-to-date information on the state’s coronavirus. Deputy Governor Diane Primavera will join the Governor at the scheduled event at 1:00 pm. Dr. Rachel Harley, Colorado’s chief epidemiologist. Michelle Burns,... Read more

Colorado Springs / youtube.com

Can We Be Facing a Real Estate Market Correction | Barb Schlinker 719-301-1802

Segment 1 Can We Be Facing a Real Estate Market Correction Barb Schlinker Radio Show 719-301-1802 Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Colorado #coloradosprings #yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty #barbschlinker #realestatevoice Are We Facing a Real Estate Market Correction Barb, The current real estate market continues to appreciate and is considered a seller’s market. Many people have concerns about a market value decline, can you shed light on this subject? a. Data Indicates: Continued Appreciate Not at the Same Large level Experts are predicting 2022 appreciate to drop from: 1. 25% to 2. 15% 1. The Forecast is Still Market for APPRECIATION a. Average Price $503K b. Appreciation: 8% = $543,000 Law of 72 Real Estate as a Long Term Investment is a Good Idea: 1. Why Buy in a Red-Hot Market? a. Population growth ahead of new constructions b. Millennials new generation buying 2. Apartment Rent Higher Than Owning: 3 Bedroom Average Rent: $1895 3 Bedroom Home at $430K Payment: 5% Down - $1864 Real Estate is an Inflation Hedge: Inflation Rate: 7% Average Interest Rate = 3% Average Appreciation: 12% Forecast You’ll Beat Inflation by 5% Per Year Ahead The Economy is Paying you to Borrow $ on a Home! Will This Level of Appreciation Last? Typical Appreciation in Balanced Market = 6% Supply and Demand Problem: Supply: Less than 2 weeks in all prices below $2,000,000 – SELLERS MARKET BALANCED / Normal market = 5+ Months of Inventory (Per NORADA RE Investment) Colorado Springs market remains strong Seller’s Market due to imbalance in Supply and Demand Zillow Forecast for 2022 – Continue to Rise: We are here talking with Barb Schlinker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, you can reach Barb at 719 301 3900 What are some reasons people are concerned that the market will drop? Interest Rates – Rising Rates: 1. Slow the volume of sales 2. Make homes less affordable 3. Decrease demand 4. Slow appreciation Investor Consultant about Concerning Data: Mortgage Availability = Harder to Get Accelerated Appreciation Sales Velocity _ Military Turnover Job Growth COS at 2014 Levels Foreclosure Moratorium: Over 2 Million Mortgage Holders in Serious Delinquency – 90 days + late Thinking of Making a Move?: What to Do and What Not to Do What Your Home Will Sell For How Much You Will Net When it Sells Call: 719 301 3900 or Visit www.BarbHasTheBuyers.com You are Listening to Barb Schlinker the Real Estate Voice of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, you can reach Barb at 719 301 3900. When we come back we will be discussing: How Will the Foreclosure Moratorium Affect This Local Real Estate Market? Read more

Comments / 0

 

