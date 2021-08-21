Top stories trending in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, MO) The news in Kansas City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

The KC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination before entry Under the current mask order, businesses or gatherings don’t need to enforce the mask mandate if they can determine that everyone inside their venue is fully vaccinated. The post The KC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination before entry appeared first on The Beacon. Read more

ICU doctors make emotional plea for public to get vaccinated against delta variant Two physicians treating COVID-19 hospital patients joined Gov. Laura Kelly to urge Kansans to get vaccinated as a shield against the Delta variant. The post ICU doctors make emotional plea for public to get vaccinated against delta variant appeared first on Kansas Reflector. Read more

In Kansas City, Restaurant Revitalization Funds Flowed to Whiter, More Affluent Areas Local businesses received a total of $53 million from the fund. But few of those dollars flowed east of Troost. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Nika Cotton to leave her job in social work and open Soulcentricitea last July. But it was risky opening the coffee and tea shop during a pandemic, at a time when other small businesses were shutting their doors. Read more

