Top stories trending in Kansas City

The KC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination before entry
Under the current mask order, businesses or gatherings don’t need to enforce the mask mandate if they can determine that everyone inside their venue is fully vaccinated. The post The KC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination before entry appeared first on The Beacon. Read more
mask mandates are illegal and so is requiring proof of vacanation that is a federal hippa laws that say my medical information can not be released it is discrimination
18 likes 5 dislikes 6 replies
we all need to boycott and business that requires proof of vaccine. it is illegal to ask for someone's medical information. they can all go broke. if you can't get in a place of business because you don't want to show a stranger you medical record Sue them and shut them down
16 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies
ICU doctors make emotional plea for public to get vaccinated against delta variant
Two physicians treating COVID-19 hospital patients joined Gov. Laura Kelly to urge Kansans to get vaccinated as a shield against the Delta variant. The post ICU doctors make emotional plea for public to get vaccinated against delta variant appeared first on Kansas Reflector. Read more
Well there are people like me and my husband are high risk and the vaccine doesn’t even work and 3 United States senators who are fully vaccinated and masked up got COVID-19 two days after getting her 2nd COVID-19 shot my friend died so why get something that can kill you
9 likes 1 dislike
there is no vaccine for the delta variant !! and they already told us that the one for covid doesn't even stop you from getting covid !!! oh sure you say it makes us not get as sick ??? tell that to the ones who have died with both shots !! and now your trying to give out boosters !!
8 likes
In Kansas City, Restaurant Revitalization Funds Flowed to Whiter, More Affluent Areas
Local businesses received a total of $53 million from the fund. But few of those dollars flowed east of Troost. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Nika Cotton to leave her job in social work and open Soulcentricitea last July. But it was risky opening the coffee and tea shop during a pandemic, at a time when other small businesses were shutting their doors. Read more
Toddler in car stolen from gas station found safe in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was in a car stolen from a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station has been found safe, police said. Police said the girl was in the back of the car when it was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday from a gas station across from Central Park. The girl was found nearly two hours later in Kansas City, Kansas, after a woman called police to say a young child was in her backyard, police said. Read more