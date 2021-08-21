Pokémon GO Rings in Sky Explained

This past weekend, Eevee Community Day came back for another run in Pokémon GO. Was this event worth playing? Let's check it out. If there was going to be a repeat Community Day, it makes sense for it to be Eevee: Personally, I don't think that it makes sense for Niantic to feature Community Days for Pokémon twice… but Eevee makes a lot more sense than any other species. The first Eevee Community Day happened a long time ago before many of the Eeveelutions were even added to the game. While attentive players would have made sure to catch enough Shinies for future evolutions during that early event, there are many players active in Pokémon GO now who weren't back then. Plus, it's very clear looking at the current news that there is an Eevee-centric edict coming down from the Pokémon Company. This weekend saw the pre-release of the Eeveelution-themed Evolving Skies set of the TCG, the announcement of an Espeon doll at Build-A-Bear, and Eevee Community Day. This seems to come down from the top, and it makes sense.