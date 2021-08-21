Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Rings in Sky Explained

By Michaela Nealon
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers might have noticed that there are unexplained rings in the sky following the start of Pokémon GO's Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield on Friday. The rings were also prominent both in the video trailer for the Ultra Unlock bonus week, as well as during the final day of the Pokémon Fest 2021. The rings themselves are said to be made by a mythical Pokémon named Hoopa that is known to bring Pokémon from other games into the Pokémon GO world.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Shiny Pok Mon#Worm#Ultra#Pok Mon Go Rings#Zacian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesIGN

Foreclosed - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for this narrative-driven action-adventure, Foreclosed. Set in a cyberpunk world, follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why? Foreclosed is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zacian Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Niantic Labs recently announced the debut of Zacian, the legendary Pokemon from Sword and Shield, in Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock Part 3 event featuring the Galar region. Alongside its partner Zamazenta, Zacian is among a collection of fan-favorite Pokemon from the Galar region that were brought to Pokemon GO thanks to Hoopa’s mischief. According to the official blog post, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will all be making their debuts during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield. The event will run from Aug. 20 at 10:00 am local time to Aug. 31 at 8:00 pm local time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tonight Is Palkia Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event has finished in Pokémon GO, but that doesn't mean that you've lost your chance at a Shiny Palkia. Palkia will be here until Friday, August 20th at 10 AM local time, at which point it will be replaced by the first Galarian Legendary to arrive in the game: Zacian. Before that, though, Palkia will feature in this week's Raid Hour, happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. Most Gyms in the game will host hour-long Tier Five raids featuring this Water/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips for the second Palkia Raid Hour.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Did this regional-focused event, which brought forth the long-anticipated release of Shiny Palkia, live up to the hype? Let's get into it. What worked in this Pokémon GO event. Shiny Palkia: What's not to love? We wanted...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Opening Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Box

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Eeveelution and Dragon-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, will release fully on Friday, August 27th. This weekend, though, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. Some stores are even hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. I was able to get two of these boxes for myself, so let's open them and see what we can get.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 End Date: When does it finish?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to head into Season 5. With progress across both games now being synced up, all Call of Duty fans are excited to check out the new content drop, start the next Battle Pass, and aim for higher prestige levels. However, seasons don’t last forever and there has to be an end time. Here’s the need-to-know info on the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 end date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Event Review: Eevee Community Day 2021

This past weekend, Eevee Community Day came back for another run in Pokémon GO. Was this event worth playing? Let's check it out. If there was going to be a repeat Community Day, it makes sense for it to be Eevee: Personally, I don't think that it makes sense for Niantic to feature Community Days for Pokémon twice… but Eevee makes a lot more sense than any other species. The first Eevee Community Day happened a long time ago before many of the Eeveelutions were even added to the game. While attentive players would have made sure to catch enough Shinies for future evolutions during that early event, there are many players active in Pokémon GO now who weren't back then. Plus, it's very clear looking at the current news that there is an Eevee-centric edict coming down from the Pokémon Company. This weekend saw the pre-release of the Eeveelution-themed Evolving Skies set of the TCG, the announcement of an Espeon doll at Build-A-Bear, and Eevee Community Day. This seems to come down from the top, and it makes sense.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Are Zacian & Zamazenta's Formes In Pokémon GO?

This week, Niantic will release Zacian and Zamazenta, the mascots of Pokémon Sword & Sheild, in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three event. It has been confirmed that these two Galarian Legendary Pokémon will be released exclusively in their Hero of Many Battles formes. Here, you can learn exactly what that means as well as what their other, as-of-yet unreleased formes will add to these Pokémon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tonight Is West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this normally-regional Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.
Comicswmleader.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Cynthia, explained

Cynthia, the infamous leader of the Pokémon League in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, has struck fear into the hearts of fans who dared challenge her. Now, in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes she makes her return, albeit in a much cuter, less intimidating manner. The Pokémon Company showed new...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Highest CP Pokémon in Pokémon GO 2021: Top-5 List

The highest CP Pokémon GO 2021 list is here to breakdown the strongest Pokémon in the game based on Combat Power. For those looking for the potential best Pokémon to use, the maximum CP stat can be a helpful guide as it is essentially a combination of the Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats of a Pokémon. While different Pokémon all have varying base stats, Pokémon with higher CP values have greater multiples of the base stats.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Strange Discs Will Appear In Pokémon Go's Skies Soon, More Galar Region On The Way

During today's Pokémon Presents livestream, Niantic revealed exactly what players can expect from Pokémon Go's Ultra Unlock: Part 3 event. Running from August 20 to August 31, trainers will be able to catch Wooloo, Greedent, Dubwool, Skwovet, and Falinks – Pokémon that debuted in the Sword and Shield games and are a part of the Galar region.
MoviesDen of Geek

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16 Easter Eggs Explained

This Star Wars: The Bad Batch article contains spoilers. In the two-part finale of The Bad Batch, the Kaminoan cloning labs go down in fire and water. With no home left to lose, the clones scramble for survival. Alongside them is Crosshair, formerly eager to turn them over to the Empire. His decision provides the main emotional push of an episode that also shows the wreckage of an era.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay and Hisuian Pokémon revealed in new trailer

New details have been revealed about Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the upcoming spinoff game that will take players to the ancient past of the Sinnoh region. The story takes place before the Sinnoh region even had that name – it was instead called the Hisui region. You play as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, visiting Jubilife village and using this as your base of operations to venture out on assignments and to fulfil requests, before returning back to the village. Each expedition will give you the opportunity to fill your Pokédex and increase your standing within the Galaxy Team.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get a shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go

Not only are more Pokémon being added to Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event, but additional shiny versions are releasing. These shiny versions feature several Galarian Pokémon that have made appearances for the past year in Pokémon Go. One of them will be Galarian Weezing, a Fairy-type version of the original Pokémon. How can you go about capturing a shiny version of Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go?
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything we saw at Pokémon Presents: Arceus details, Go updates, and more

The next five months are going to be packed for Pokémon fans. Today’s Pokémon Presents event focused extensively on the two new entries heading to the franchise: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. With their release dates quickly approaching, the Pokémon Company took the opportunity to share some new details about these upcoming mainline titles.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

ZöeTwoDots & Others Join "Niantic Taskforce" For Pokémon GO

ZöeTwoDots, a prolific content creator that has worked with Niantic on promotional Pokémon GO videos in the past, has been a major proponent of the #HearUsNiantic hashtag and movement. As a respected voice in the game's community for as long as it has existed, ZöeTwoDots has offered helpful gameplay tips, fun vlogs, and even event schedules for players. Now, as she joins the push for Niantic to reinstate the shortened PokéStop distance, Niantic has reached back out to not only ZöeTwoDots, but also other content creators in the community, for feedback.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Legendary Zacian Set To Arrive Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The first-ever Galarian Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO is Zacian! This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon will emerge from one of Hoopa's time and space portals tomorrow to usher in the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event. Here are the full details on Zacian raids, right from the Pokémon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy