A former contestant on American Idol, Syesha Mercado, is fighting back after her newborn daughter was forcibly removed from her custody during an interaction that Mercado filmed and posted on Instagram. This is the second time that a child has been removed from Mercado’s custody, with the first being her 18-month-old son in March of this year. The case has drawn a high level of scrutiny as Mercado and her partner claim racial discrimination as the reason behind their children’s removal from the home, but local authorities insist that they’re working in the best interest of the children’s welfare.