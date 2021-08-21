What's up: Leading stories in Buffalo
Republican support for Mayor Byron Brown’s 'Buffalo Party'
Nearly one-third of the signature pages Brown turned in Tuesday were carried by members of right-leaning parties. Read more
first of all Brian Brown's not from Buffalo. and you're right about Buffalo so uniqueness . and that his politicians are stubborn in their own ways in same old same as that always the best way to go Buffalo needs new leadership.
Byron is the the better candidate for Bflo. The city is not ready to experiment with socialism. The citizens are content with the same old same old. We support the Bills right? Lack of potential to change is weak, but we are among the oldest cities in the USA.That being said, if it's not broke, don't break it. I'm all for new and forward thinking ideas. I at the same time hate stagnation. Bflo has a very uniqueness that only we understand. feel free to message...
Buffalo Prepares for a New Wave of Refugees
In coming months, and years, Buffalo will be a city that welcomes refugees with open arms, as it has done in the past. It’s one of the reasons that this city finally has a growing population. It’s also the reason that we have become more culturally diverse, as our neighborhoods teem with residents who have relocated to this city from all corners of the planet. Read more
wait a minute I dont mean no harm because, I'm sure that these people need some help but, I've been back in my home town for 2 year's and cant get an apart that I want for me and my family but, refugee's can be brought here get free welfare food stamps and a place to live with no problem and here it is we have homeless that are living on the street because, it's way to expensive to get a place to live smh I dont know about anybody else but, it seems like the united states has forgotten about it's people who were born and raised here in my opinion.
I am very excited to see these wonderful refugees come to WNY...........we will treat them like Royalty!......free housing!.....free food!........Free Vehicles!..........no incentive to work.........free heath care!..........while we treat our own vets and seniors like 💩.......Keep voting democrat!
There’s Now a ‘Sahlen’s Hot Dog Buffalo Pizza’ and It Looks Incredible [PHOTO]
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you combine certain Buffalo foods together? I mean, some you can't, like taking sponge candy and putting it inside a beef on weck -- obviously, that's not going to work. But what if you could? Let's say, something as Buffalo as Buffalo-style... Read more
A ‘Fireside Chat’ with artist Larry Griffis III
The Griffis family is synonymous with art in WNY. I recently had a chance to sit down with Larry Griffis III, to learn about his own experiences, including being the son of prolific sculptor Larry Griffis Jr., and his time away from Buffalo. What does art mean to you?. The... Read more