Fresno news wrap: What’s trending
(FRESNO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Fresno area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fresno area, click here.
Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found... Read more
This feels unnerving and creepy. Condolences to the family. Pray the autopsy explain their deaths.
11 likes
there's been blue green algae near hites cove for at least a month now. I've been told that sings are posted about it in the area. blue green algie can defantly kill pets and animals. it can also get humans really sick but doesn't seem to kill humans. unexpected death is always so sad and hard! I can't help but to think of all for of them being created by God in heaven together !!!
4 likes 1 reply
In-N-Out Burger in north Fresno evacuated after man walks in with gun
An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon. Read more
Heavy law enforcement activity closes part of Fashion Fair Mall parking lot – Fresno, California
Fresno, CA (KFSN)-Authorities blocked the parking area outside the Fashion Fair Mall in northeastern Fresno while responding to the incident. The Action News crew learned that there was a law enforcement agency between Chick Filley Restaurant and Forever 21 on First Street and Show Avenue. I didn’t immediately know what... Read more
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Fresno, CA 93710
Lithia Nissan of Fresno 5580 North Blackstone Ave in Fresno, CA 93710 Learn More: https://www.lithianissanfresno.com/used/Nissan/2013-Nissan-Altima-fresno-599471fc0a0e09a921c2473643439e91.htm You can expect a lot from the 2013 Nissan Altima. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 miles! Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Nissan paid particular attention to efficiency and practicality with the following features: speed sensitive wipers, air conditioning, power door mirrors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, an overhead console, and power windows. You and your passengers will enjoy the stereo system, which includes a CD player with MP3 capability, steering wheel mounted audio controls, and 6 speakers, providing excellent sound throughout the cabin. Nissan also prioritized safety and security by including: head curtain airbags, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, a security system, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. This car was designed with safety in mind, allowing you to drive with even greater assurance. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more