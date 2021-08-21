Cancel
Fresno, CA

Fresno news wrap: What’s trending

Fresno Bulletin
(FRESNO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Fresno area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fresno area, click here.

California / apnews.com

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. The area in the Sierra National Forest where the bodies were found... Read more

This feels unnerving and creepy. Condolences to the family. Pray the autopsy explain their deaths.

there's been blue green algae near hites cove for at least a month now. I've been told that sings are posted about it in the area. blue green algie can defantly kill pets and animals. it can also get humans really sick but doesn't seem to kill humans. unexpected death is always so sad and hard! I can't help but to think of all for of them being created by God in heaven together !!!

Fresno / abc30.com

In-N-Out Burger in north Fresno evacuated after man walks in with gun

An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon. Read more

Fresno / eminetra.com

Heavy law enforcement activity closes part of Fashion Fair Mall parking lot – Fresno, California

Fresno, CA (KFSN)-Authorities blocked the parking area outside the Fashion Fair Mall in northeastern Fresno while responding to the incident. The Action News crew learned that there was a law enforcement agency between Chick Filley Restaurant and Forever 21 on First Street and Show Avenue. I didn’t immediately know what... Read more

Fresno / youtube.com

