Washington, DC

Washington news wrap: What’s trending

Washington Voice
 7 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) The news in Washington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

Washington

7th Annual Chuck Brown Day

7th Annual Chuck Brown Day

On Saturday, August 21st is the 7th Annual Chuck Brown Day celebrating Chuck Brown and Go-Go music that he created. The event is free from 2 pm-7 pm at Chuck Brown Park (20th and Franklin) hosted by DJ Kool, sponsored by DPR (DC Parks & Recreation) & Mayor Bowser. Wiley... Read more

Washington

'It's just cruel': Parents push for virtual learning options again as COVID numbers spike

'It's just cruel': Parents push for virtual learning options again as COVID numbers spike

WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s a growing controversy in school districts throughout the D.C. area: Parents who are no longer comfortable sending their children to in-person public school classes are unable to choose virtual learning either because of deadlines being past or too few slots available. 7News talked to families Friday... Read more

Comments
avatar

Congratulations to the women in the Charles County Moms group! This story is on every channel! Kids and teachers lives are important

2 likes

avatar

This is exactly why Maryland needs to do virtual period. There should have to be a waiting list. It will be safer for them, and the staff as well. They have families too. 😔 When you call the county, you can't even reach a live person. Am trying to find a way, they need to hear us!

Washington

Local Food Industry Chronicled at Anacostia Museum

Local Food Industry Chronicled at Anacostia Museum

After being shuttered for nearly 18 months by the pandemic, Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington marks the reopening of the Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Museum. Last week, exhibit curator Samir Megheli and curatorial assistant Dominique Hazzard lead guests on a guided tour of the exhibit that... Read more

Washington

Tornado Warning called for Allegany and Washington counties until 3:45 pm. Here's the latest

Tornado Warning called for Allegany and Washington counties until 3:45 pm. Here's the latest

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring the threat of flooding to parts of the DMV. Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

