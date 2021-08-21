Washington news wrap: What’s trending

(WASHINGTON, DC) The news in Washington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

7th Annual Chuck Brown Day On Saturday, August 21st is the 7th Annual Chuck Brown Day celebrating Chuck Brown and Go-Go music that he created. The event is free from 2 pm-7 pm at Chuck Brown Park (20th and Franklin) hosted by DJ Kool, sponsored by DPR (DC Parks & Recreation) & Mayor Bowser. Wiley... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

'It's just cruel': Parents push for virtual learning options again as COVID numbers spike WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s a growing controversy in school districts throughout the D.C. area: Parents who are no longer comfortable sending their children to in-person public school classes are unable to choose virtual learning either because of deadlines being past or too few slots available. 7News talked to families Friday... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Local Food Industry Chronicled at Anacostia Museum After being shuttered for nearly 18 months by the pandemic, Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington marks the reopening of the Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Museum. Last week, exhibit curator Samir Megheli and curatorial assistant Dominique Hazzard lead guests on a guided tour of the exhibit that... Read more

LATEST NEWS