Washington news wrap: What’s trending

7th Annual Chuck Brown Day
On Saturday, August 21st is the 7th Annual Chuck Brown Day celebrating Chuck Brown and Go-Go music that he created. The event is free from 2 pm-7 pm at Chuck Brown Park (20th and Franklin) hosted by DJ Kool, sponsored by DPR (DC Parks & Recreation) & Mayor Bowser. Wiley... Read more
'It's just cruel': Parents push for virtual learning options again as COVID numbers spike
WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s a growing controversy in school districts throughout the D.C. area: Parents who are no longer comfortable sending their children to in-person public school classes are unable to choose virtual learning either because of deadlines being past or too few slots available. 7News talked to families Friday... Read more
Congratulations to the women in the Charles County Moms group! This story is on every channel! Kids and teachers lives are important
This is exactly why Maryland needs to do virtual period. There should have to be a waiting list. It will be safer for them, and the staff as well. They have families too. 😔 When you call the county, you can't even reach a live person. Am trying to find a way, they need to hear us!
Local Food Industry Chronicled at Anacostia Museum
After being shuttered for nearly 18 months by the pandemic, Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington marks the reopening of the Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Museum. Last week, exhibit curator Samir Megheli and curatorial assistant Dominique Hazzard lead guests on a guided tour of the exhibit that... Read more
Tornado Warning called for Allegany and Washington counties until 3:45 pm. Here's the latest
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring the threat of flooding to parts of the DMV. Read more