Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered minor injury against Arizona

The Kansas City Chiefs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were back on the field as they played the Arizona Cardinals in preseason action.

The game didn’t come without some casualties as the former Tigers running back suffered a slight ankle sprain on one of his four carries during the game. The Chiefs did win the game 17-10, which doesn’t mean a whole lot. The positive on Saturday is that the injury seems minor.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on NFL Total Access. It remains unclear how much time the former first-round pick will miss due to the injury at this time. They are running more rests on Saturday.

Edwards-Helaire was drafted as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chiefs. In his rookie season, the former LSU product rushed for 803 yards with four rushing touchdowns on 181 carries. He added 36 receptions for 297 yards and another score.

Behind Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart is a former Tigers’ teammate in Darrel Williams. In three seasons with Kansas City, Williams has 93 career carries for 354 yards and four touchdowns. He would likely split time with others until Edwards-Helaire returns to the starting lineup.

The Chiefs will be fine at the position until they can get healthy. The injury likely wouldn’t last too long into the season. If it is indeed minor as they are reporting, there is no reason to believe he won’t be ready for the opener.

