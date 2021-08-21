Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered minor injury against Arizona

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCEWt_0bYzYCcP00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were back on the field as they played the Arizona Cardinals in preseason action.

The game didn’t come without some casualties as the former Tigers running back suffered a slight ankle sprain on one of his four carries during the game. The Chiefs did win the game 17-10, which doesn’t mean a whole lot. The positive on Saturday is that the injury seems minor.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on NFL Total Access. It remains unclear how much time the former first-round pick will miss due to the injury at this time. They are running more rests on Saturday.

Edwards-Helaire was drafted as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chiefs. In his rookie season, the former LSU product rushed for 803 yards with four rushing touchdowns on 181 carries. He added 36 receptions for 297 yards and another score.

Behind Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart is a former Tigers’ teammate in Darrel Williams. In three seasons with Kansas City, Williams has 93 career carries for 354 yards and four touchdowns. He would likely split time with others until Edwards-Helaire returns to the starting lineup.

The Chiefs will be fine at the position until they can get healthy. The injury likely wouldn’t last too long into the season. If it is indeed minor as they are reporting, there is no reason to believe he won’t be ready for the opener.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Darrel Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Lsu#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Tigers#Nfl Total Access#Nfltotalaccess#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLKansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he had offseason gallbladder surgery

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire spent the early part of the offseason focused on getting his body healthy as he noted a few weeks ago at training camp. Edwards-Helaire also was a little behind in working with the Chiefs’ new offensive-line members as he outlined in an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. One reason: Edwards-Helaire had surgery.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor training camp updates

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Another week brings us another set of data points from training camps....
NFLNFL Analysis Network

2021 NFL projections for Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

With the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. There wasn’t a much better landing spot for a rookie running back in the NFL, as the Chiefs are one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with plenty of opportunities to produce. Fantasy Football players were immediately all over him.
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers “slight” ankle sprain in Chiefs’ preseason game

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Friday night’s preseason game with an ankle injury. Kansas City coach Andy Reid didn’t sound overly concerned about the injury afterward. “Clyde hurt his right ankle early,” Reid said. “He’s got a slight sprain on the inside of his ankle. They’re gonna check it tomorrow. . . . It [more]
NFLNew York Post

Don’t let Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire slip too far in fantasy drafts

The fantasy football community can be unforgiving. A player wrongs them just once, and that player spends the entire offseason sliding down draft boards, being blamed for costing fantasy managers a championship the previous year. Reasons for failure are irrelevant. Fantasy owners don’t want excuses, they want results. But those who truly understand the X’s and O’s of football know better and, as savvy fantasy owners, are ready to pounce on top players at discounted prices.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News Desk Roundup: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Corey Davis, CeeDee Lamb (2021 Fantasy Football)

Another weekend of NFL preseason games is in the books, which means it’s time for fantasy players to react! Okay, yes, it’s important not to overreact, but as the fantasy industry grows sharper we’re becoming better at identifying the types of things worth factoring in to our pre-draft analysis. That’s what this weekly article series is all about — helping to teach fantasy managers how to more efficiently read the NFL news cycle.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Update: How long will ankle injury linger?

The Kansas City Chiefs have played their starting offense more than most teams during the 2021 preseason. But as exciting as it may be to see Patrick Mahomes return to the field, the Chiefs found out the hard way why teams don’t usually play their starters in these exhibition matchups — injuries. Second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle sprain in Kansas City’s Week 2 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy