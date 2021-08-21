Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Trending news headlines in Oklahoma City

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 7 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Oklahoma City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oklahoma City area, click here.

Oklahoma / kosu.org

Hofmeister On Mask Mandates: Oklahoma 'School Leaders Need To Do The Right Thing'

Hofmeister On Mask Mandates: Oklahoma 'School Leaders Need To Do The Right Thing'

Following a memorandum from President Joe Biden on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent a letter admonishing Oklahoma for its efforts to limit universal masking in schools. Cardona was clear in his message to Oklahoma, blocking mask mandates in schools is harmful and puts children at risk. “This... Read more

avatar

Thank you Governor Stitt for allowing me the choice to choose what i feel is right for my children.

9 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

Do you realize how many kids are in hospitals because of covid? This variant allows kids to get it easier. It’s sad that you all right be for a side then on the side of protecting your own children. If you child dies of covid it would probably be from something they got at school. Yet you think wearing a mask is a right. ITS ONLY A RIGHT WHEN ITS IN THE CONSTITUTION

3 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

Oklahoma / freepressokc.com

Oklahoma City logs 60th homicide of 2021 with shooting on north side

Oklahoma City logs 60th homicide of 2021 with shooting on north side

As of Thursday night, the City of Oklahoma City now has 60 homicides recorded before the end of its eighth month. The post Oklahoma City logs 60th homicide of 2021 with shooting on north side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press. Read more

avatar

60 homicides, I would like to know the race of the victims and perpetrators. Why is this info not published?

4 likes 3 replies

avatar

we need to all get together and just walk the streets singing the lords prayers

4 likes 1 dislike

Oklahoma City / youtube.com

Oklahoma City real estate market conditions August 2021

Oklahoma City real estate market conditions August 2021

August brings better news for investors in Oklahoma City real estate. Finally we are seeing inventory picking up both on the existing and new construction sectors. This combined with a slowdown in buying has led to a still strong but more regulated real estate market. The flood of buyers after the pandemic lessened in impact was predictable but the lack of homes to buy wasn't, so low supply and high demand led to much higher prices and multiple offers. Now we are seeing buyers of all kinds being more discriminating and with more choice the number of multiple off homes has declined. We are seeing appreciation higher than in the last twenty years but instead of a 12% rise we are seeing a 6% rise. The good news is Oklahoma City is the fourth most affordable city with a metro population over 1 million so the affordability index is still good. With the increase in rental rates equaling the rise in prices we are able to maintain the same cash flow returns. As we finish up the 3rd quarter and go into the 4th quarter I see more inventory hitting the market especially in new construction delayed by the pandemic but now catching up. The bottom line is that we still offer better investment returns than just about anywhere, and the economy y keeps getting stronger with unemployment below the national average and incomes rising. To know more about building wealth through investing in Oklahoma real estate, please contact us at joe@vreteam.com. Read more

Oklahoma City / youtube.com

10ball break and run

10ball break and run

hello guys and gals today I break and run a rack of 10ball talking tip positions with the ICUE through the run hope you all enjoy Read more

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

