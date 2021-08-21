Trending news headlines in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City real estate market conditions August 2021

August brings better news for investors in Oklahoma City real estate. Finally we are seeing inventory picking up both on the existing and new construction sectors. This combined with a slowdown in buying has led to a still strong but more regulated real estate market. The flood of buyers after the pandemic lessened in impact was predictable but the lack of homes to buy wasn't, so low supply and high demand led to much higher prices and multiple offers. Now we are seeing buyers of all kinds being more discriminating and with more choice the number of multiple off homes has declined. We are seeing appreciation higher than in the last twenty years but instead of a 12% rise we are seeing a 6% rise. The good news is Oklahoma City is the fourth most affordable city with a metro population over 1 million so the affordability index is still good. With the increase in rental rates equaling the rise in prices we are able to maintain the same cash flow returns. As we finish up the 3rd quarter and go into the 4th quarter I see more inventory hitting the market especially in new construction delayed by the pandemic but now catching up. The bottom line is that we still offer better investment returns than just about anywhere, and the economy y keeps getting stronger with unemployment below the national average and incomes rising. To know more about building wealth through investing in Oklahoma real estate, please contact us at joe@vreteam.com. Read more