What's up: News headlines in Louisville
(LOUISVILLE, KY) What’s going on in Louisville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Josh Young, who admitted to killing stepbrother years after acquittal, arrested by US Marshals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who confessed to a murder he was acquitted of is behind bars — again. Josh Young was charged with killing his stepbrother, Trey Zwicker, in 2011 behind Liberty High School when both of them were teens. Young was acquitted after his father, Joshua Gouker,... Read more
no one knows the reason why this happen so many kids have bad homes or have bad things happen to them and then they get depressed and then they have no where to turn to help them there are so many lost teens that need are help but everyone is to busy with there life to pay attention to these teens who are in a way asking for help not all of us had great homes and great growing up and good parents but you all dont seem to understand that how that damaged a teens brain and there way of thinking and plus a lot of you dont care and just say bad things about the teen and dad when you know nothing of the situation your all as bad as them you all need to take time out to know what was going on why what would make a teen do this questions
7 replies
Wow, I actually remember this! Liberty High back in the 1990's was Bruce Middle School. The Father obviously was trying to help his son by confessing to a murder he didn't commit but he made things worst because Josh Young has not made good on his second, third, or fourth chance.
5 likes
'I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke': Louisville man to lose house over unemployment struggles
After losing his job at the start of the pandemic, David Timmons is now preparing to lose his house. Read more
Try to get some of that free money that’s supposed to help people in a bad place, I just hope u don’t get treated differently because of your race
4 replies
It is so sad about this unemployment situation. you cannot fail a new claim as you have to register in this " new system " they have ,( to prevent fraud) it also prevents people from filing a new claim unless you speak with them for this 16 digit pen. I have now been in que since June waiting on a call back to get this 16 digit new pin to even start to file the unemployment claim.😳😟
3 likes 1 reply
UK gets $14.5M in renewed funding for Alzheimer's research
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is celebrating $14.5 million in renewed funding for its Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. The money is coming from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health. Experts say 75,000 Kentuckians have Alzheimer's, and the Centers for Disease... Read more
Studio Visit: How The Pandemic Changed Louisville Artist Skylar Smith’s Work
This week’s LEO cover artist, Skylar Smith isn’t a newcomer on the local arts scene. She’s been around and has been a part of the growth and development of local arts and arts education. When the pandemic happened, Smith began to look at her art in a different way. It was a way to reach deeper into herself and give herself some certainty in a world that had very little of that. Read more