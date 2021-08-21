What's up: News headlines in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) What’s going on in Louisville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Josh Young, who admitted to killing stepbrother years after acquittal, arrested by US Marshals LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who confessed to a murder he was acquitted of is behind bars — again. Josh Young was charged with killing his stepbrother, Trey Zwicker, in 2011 behind Liberty High School when both of them were teens. Young was acquitted after his father, Joshua Gouker,... Read more

'I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke': Louisville man to lose house over unemployment struggles After losing his job at the start of the pandemic, David Timmons is now preparing to lose his house. Read more

UK gets $14.5M in renewed funding for Alzheimer's research LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is celebrating $14.5 million in renewed funding for its Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. The money is coming from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health. Experts say 75,000 Kentuckians have Alzheimer's, and the Centers for Disease... Read more

