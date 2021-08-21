Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

What's up: News headlines in Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 7 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) What’s going on in Louisville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Louisville / wlky.com

Josh Young, who admitted to killing stepbrother years after acquittal, arrested by US Marshals

Josh Young, who admitted to killing stepbrother years after acquittal, arrested by US Marshals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who confessed to a murder he was acquitted of is behind bars — again. Josh Young was charged with killing his stepbrother, Trey Zwicker, in 2011 behind Liberty High School when both of them were teens. Young was acquitted after his father, Joshua Gouker,... Read more

Comments
avatar

no one knows the reason why this happen so many kids have bad homes or have bad things happen to them and then they get depressed and then they have no where to turn to help them there are so many lost teens that need are help but everyone is to busy with there life to pay attention to these teens who are in a way asking for help not all of us had great homes and great growing up and good parents but you all dont seem to understand that how that damaged a teens brain and there way of thinking and plus a lot of you dont care and just say bad things about the teen and dad when you know nothing of the situation your all as bad as them you all need to take time out to know what was going on why what would make a teen do this questions

7 replies

avatar

Wow, I actually remember this! Liberty High back in the 1990's was Bruce Middle School. The Father obviously was trying to help his son by confessing to a murder he didn't commit but he made things worst because Josh Young has not made good on his second, third, or fourth chance.

5 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Louisville / whas11.com

'I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke': Louisville man to lose house over unemployment struggles

'I don't even have bus money, I'm that broke': Louisville man to lose house over unemployment struggles

After losing his job at the start of the pandemic, David Timmons is now preparing to lose his house. Read more

Comments
avatar

Try to get some of that free money that’s supposed to help people in a bad place, I just hope u don’t get treated differently because of your race

4 replies

avatar

It is so sad about this unemployment situation. you cannot fail a new claim as you have to register in this " new system " they have ,( to prevent fraud) it also prevents people from filing a new claim unless you speak with them for this 16 digit pen. I have now been in que since June waiting on a call back to get this 16 digit new pin to even start to file the unemployment claim.😳😟

3 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Louisville / wdrb.com

UK gets $14.5M in renewed funding for Alzheimer's research

UK gets $14.5M in renewed funding for Alzheimer's research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is celebrating $14.5 million in renewed funding for its Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. The money is coming from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health. Experts say 75,000 Kentuckians have Alzheimer's, and the Centers for Disease... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Louisville / leoweekly.com

Studio Visit: How The Pandemic Changed Louisville Artist Skylar Smith’s Work

Studio Visit: How The Pandemic Changed Louisville Artist Skylar Smith’s Work

This week’s LEO cover artist, Skylar Smith isn’t a newcomer on the local arts scene. She’s been around and has been a part of the growth and development of local arts and arts education. When the pandemic happened, Smith began to look at her art in a different way. It was a way to reach deeper into herself and give herself some certainty in a world that had very little of that. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
318
Followers
419
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy