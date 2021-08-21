Cancel
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Wants Chelsea Redemption Following £97.5M Return

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has revealed the chance to come back to Chelsea will allow him to redeem himself after leaving the club initially back in 2014.

The 28-year-old departed for Everton on a permanent deal seven years ago, before going onto play for Manchester United and Inter Milan.

But this summer Chelsea came calling for the Belgian forward and he wasted no time in making sure he did everything he could to return.

Lukaku made it clear he wanted to come back to Stamford Bridge and a £97.5 million fee was agreed between the clubs. He is expected to make his second debut for the club against Arsenal.

He will be keen to get off the mark as soon as possible after stating this second spell in west London gives him the chance to redeem himself.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"I know the club wants to dominate. Everything was going well for me at Inter," Lukaku told the official Chelsea website. "The only club I would leave for was Chelsea. That's what I told my agent and everyone knew.

Chelsea FC

"When the interest came along, for me, I was like listen: 'here I can get the opportunity to redeem myself but also hopefully to win in the end, but we have to work for it'."

