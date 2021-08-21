Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tampa news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 7 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Tampa.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tampa area, click here.

Florida / wfla.com

Doctors tracking new COVID-19 variants in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The delta variant of COVID-19 is taking a major toll on Florid, but as it continues to spread across the state, there are now two new variants that have arrived here in Florida and have health officials concerned. “One of them is called Lambda, and it’s... Read more

avatar

Has anyone noticed these variants are from Central America?? Where is the Biden administration busing illegals To??? Florida of course, there could be a connection!

46 likes 5 dislikes 23 replies

avatar

I am more scare of politicians and the Vaccine than of the virus, our country continues to change more and more rights are taken from us, wake up 🇺🇸!!

55 likes 4 dislikes 15 replies

Florida / abcnews.go.com

Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates or lose funding

The leaders of Alachua and Broward schools said they'll take the state to court. Read more

avatar

Now I liked our govenor...till now. our cases have skyrocketed and so have deaths. I feel the teachers and faculty have the right to protect themselves and the students. This will keep more kids in the classroom

21 likes 1 dislike 43 replies

avatar

DeSantis looks in a mirror and sees Trump. Impeach him now before he kills more Floridians with his policies.

55 likes 5 dislikes 19 replies

Tampa / youtube.com

Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. Board Meeting - 8.18.21

Meeting is being held in a hybrid format - in person and virtually. Read more

Tampa / crenews.com

Tampa’s Anchor Riverwalk Apartments Sold for $157Mln

Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla., for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit. The Boston company bought the property from... Read more

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
283
Followers
436
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy