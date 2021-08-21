Tampa news wrap: What’s trending
Doctors tracking new COVID-19 variants in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The delta variant of COVID-19 is taking a major toll on Florid, but as it continues to spread across the state, there are now two new variants that have arrived here in Florida and have health officials concerned. “One of them is called Lambda, and it’s... Read more
Has anyone noticed these variants are from Central America?? Where is the Biden administration busing illegals To??? Florida of course, there could be a connection!
46 likes 5 dislikes 23 replies
I am more scare of politicians and the Vaccine than of the virus, our country continues to change more and more rights are taken from us, wake up 🇺🇸!!
55 likes 4 dislikes 15 replies
Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates or lose funding
The leaders of Alachua and Broward schools said they'll take the state to court. Read more
Now I liked our govenor...till now. our cases have skyrocketed and so have deaths. I feel the teachers and faculty have the right to protect themselves and the students. This will keep more kids in the classroom
21 likes 1 dislike 43 replies
DeSantis looks in a mirror and sees Trump. Impeach him now before he kills more Floridians with his policies.
55 likes 5 dislikes 19 replies
Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. Board Meeting - 8.18.21
Meeting is being held in a hybrid format - in person and virtually. Read more
Tampa’s Anchor Riverwalk Apartments Sold for $157Mln
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla., for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit. The Boston company bought the property from... Read more