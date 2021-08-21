Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso news digest: Top stories today

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in El Paso.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.

New Mexico / kfoxtv.com

Mask mandates back in place for New Mexico residents, NM residents react

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — An indoor mask mandate is effective as of Friday for New Mexico residents, following Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announcement on Tuesday. The mask mandate will require everyone to wear a mask indoors at businesses, hospitals, schools and places of worship. Governor Grisham cited the reinstatement... Read more

we need the sheeple of New Mexico to stand up resist bee masked any shutdowns come on people that's revolt against the communist government that controls New Mexico

13 likes 7 replies

avatar

We already had a mask mandate for a year. How much good did it do?

13 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

El Paso / kvia.com

EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District trustee who voted to impose a school mask requirement earlier this week said his home was vandalized on Thursday evening as a result of his support for that mandate. "This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass The post EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks appeared first on KVIA. Read more

antifa, blm do these tactics, it is time to stand up to the left, I'm sick of it, I support standing up against the left.

3 likes 3 dislikes 8 replies

This is kind of trash El Paso starting to have. We need to stop them before it get like Seattle, Portland, and not so beautiful anymore cities. Let's fight 4 our rights and protect our city.

3 likes 2 replies

El Paso / kfoxtv.com

El Paso business weighs-in on mask mandate that went into effect Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso mask mandate went into effect at 12:01 Wednesday morning and a local business says it will enforce the mask mandate. With a vote of 5-3, the El Paso city council filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott which defies his executive order. Read more

El Paso / ktsm.com

Canutillo Independent School District requiring masks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Canutillo Independent School District say masks will be required on district property in compliance with a local mask mandate. Issued by El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza, an indoor mask mandate is in full-effect on Wednesday and a District Court judge has affirmed his authority to issue one. The El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District also mandated masks during meetings on Tuesday night. Read more

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

