El Paso news digest: Top stories today

Mask mandates back in place for New Mexico residents, NM residents react
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — An indoor mask mandate is effective as of Friday for New Mexico residents, following Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announcement on Tuesday. The mask mandate will require everyone to wear a mask indoors at businesses, hospitals, schools and places of worship. Governor Grisham cited the reinstatement...
we need the sheeple of New Mexico to stand up resist bee masked any shutdowns come on people that's revolt against the communist government that controls New Mexico
We already had a mask mandate for a year. How much good did it do?
EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District trustee who voted to impose a school mask requirement earlier this week said his home was vandalized on Thursday evening as a result of his support for that mandate. "This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass
antifa, blm do these tactics, it is time to stand up to the left, I'm sick of it, I support standing up against the left.
This is kind of trash El Paso starting to have. We need to stop them before it get like Seattle, Portland, and not so beautiful anymore cities. Let's fight 4 our rights and protect our city.
El Paso business weighs-in on mask mandate that went into effect Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso mask mandate went into effect at 12:01 Wednesday morning and a local business says it will enforce the mask mandate. With a vote of 5-3, the El Paso city council filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott which defies his executive order.
Canutillo Independent School District requiring masks
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Canutillo Independent School District say masks will be required on district property in compliance with a local mask mandate. Issued by El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza, an indoor mask mandate is in full-effect on Wednesday and a District Court judge has affirmed his authority to issue one. The El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District also mandated masks during meetings on Tuesday night.