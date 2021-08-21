Tweets That Men Will Absolutely Never Understand, Because It's A Woman Thing

There's nothing better than scrolling through Twitter and coming across that perfect Tweet to send to your best friend, your mom, or your sister because it speaks so deeply to your soul. There's something about relating to a funny tweet written by a woman that will make you realize you're not alone in your women-related misfortunes and woes. So, ladies, these are for you to share with your nearest and dearest females because we need to come together in solidarity. Men, go away; you will NEVER understand.