Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tweets That Men Will Absolutely Never Understand, Because It's A Woman Thing

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing better than scrolling through Twitter and coming across that perfect Tweet to send to your best friend, your mom, or your sister because it speaks so deeply to your soul. There's something about relating to a funny tweet written by a woman that will make you realize you're not alone in your women-related misfortunes and woes. So, ladies, these are for you to share with your nearest and dearest females because we need to come together in solidarity. Men, go away; you will NEVER understand.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Understand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Celebritiessoapoperanetwork.com

Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Kimberly McCullough to Ingo Rademacher: “You Betta Check Yourself Before Ya Wreck Yourself”

Quoting a lyric from the Ice Cube song “Check Yourself,” “General Hospital” alum Kimberly McCullough (ex-Dr. Robin Scorpio) is weighing in on the controversy surrounding her former colleague Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) and his stance on vaccine mandates. In a response to a report by Deadline, which Soap Opera...
PetsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

“We’re having an affair”, A monkey-loving woman is banned from entering zoo because she’s in love with a 38-year-old chimpanzee

This woman wants to marry someone, who stays within a closed enclosure at a zoo. Her name is Adie and she claims she is in love with a male chimpanzee at the zoo and wants to become the primate’s wife. For about four years, Adie has been visiting the chimp named Chita every single week and calls theirs a real “relationship.”
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Jealous Husband Kicked Me Out in the Street with 3 Newborns – Story of the Day

After giving birth to my first son, I suddenly went into labor again and had twins. My husband kicked me out due to a past mistake, and I never forgave him. During my college years, I had an affair with a married professor, Mr. Benjamin Sutton. He promised that the relationship with his wife was over and would leave her soon. But that never happened. One day, Mr. Sutton invited me to his house.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

My Kitchen Rules couple Carly and Tresne Middleton confirm their 12-week-old daughter Poppy has been diagnosed with leukaemia - as the shocked parents explain her 'only symptom was vomiting'

My Kitchen Rules stars Carly and Tresne Middleton have revealed that their 12-week-old daughter Poppy has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. On Wednesday, the devastated couple - who appeared on the show in 2014 - wrote a joint Facebook status confirming the tragic news, which they say came as a 'major shock' to them as her 'only symptom was vomiting'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy