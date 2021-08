Lehigh Valley youth artists have stepped up to the plate in decorating one-of-a-kind baseball jerseys worn by the Brooklyn Cyclones in hopes of raising funds for area YMCAs. The children made the jerseys with supplies from the Crayola Experience while attending the Allentown and Easton Phillipsburg & Vicinity branches of the Greater Valley YMCA summer camps. The jerseys were later worn by players of the New York Mets Minor League Baseball team during an Aug. 8 home game.