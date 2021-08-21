Cancel
Virginia State

Roanoke College poll examines Virginia governor’s race, political hot-topics ahead of November election

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – In a new poll from Roanoke College, Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) leads Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) in the battle for the governor’s mansion this November. According to the poll, McAuliffe holds an eight-point lead (46 percent) over Youngkin (38 percent) with 13 percent of those polled still being undecided – which indicates that this could still be any man’s race.

