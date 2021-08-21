Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

Women and girls who survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this month say they are “traumatised” and fear “all kinds of aggression” as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished Caribbean country at around 8.30am on 14 August left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,200 injured and at least 130,000 homes destroyed.Hundreds are still missing, presumed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and roads and houses now turned to ruins.Paulène was at home with her family when the earth beneath them began to...