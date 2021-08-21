Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Trending news headlines in Cincinnati

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Cincinnati area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cincinnati area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Butler County / fox19.com

Man with cancer starts Cincinnati food truck to fulfill final wish

Man with cancer starts Cincinnati food truck to fulfill final wish

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County man with stage three colon cancer started a food truck to live out his final wish. “I’ve got the best breakfast in town, that’s the bottom line,” Joseph Bonanno says. His food truck, Y Not Cafe, is located on the city’s west side, at... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cincinnati / local12.com

Man accused of fatal shooting at Walnut Hills McDonald's faces second murder charge

Man accused of fatal shooting at Walnut Hills McDonald's faces second murder charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused in a deadly shooting at a local McDonald's is facing new charges. The grand jury added a second murder charge to Kendall Jouett's single murder charge. They also added a felonious assault and gun charge. Jouett is accused of shooting Kris McQueen at the... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'd like to order a big mac and mc flurry and a bullet proof vest......

1 like 1 dislike 7 replies

avatar

I was there that morning for coffee and went back after work and seen the police flying up sad, Rip Kris praying for the family

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cincinnati / dailymagazine.news

Murray remains optimistic after ATP Cincinnati setback

Murray remains optimistic after ATP Cincinnati setback

Andy Murray's wild card run at the ATP Cincinnati Masters ended on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The Scotsman, who has been struggling to re-establish himself on tour after his latest injury -- a groin problem -- lost the second-round contest in one and three-quarter hours to the player who knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cincinnati / breitbart.com

Osaka rallies to oust Gauff while Barty advances at Cincinnati

Osaka rallies to oust Gauff while Barty advances at Cincinnati

Japan’s Naomi Osaka battled back to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff on Wednesday and advance into the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters. Top seed Ashleigh Barty moved on as well, bouncing back from a Tokyo Olympic first-round loss to start her pre-US Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Britain’s Heather Watson. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
399
Followers
431
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy