Trending news headlines in Cincinnati

Murray remains optimistic after ATP Cincinnati setback

Andy Murray's wild card run at the ATP Cincinnati Masters ended on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The Scotsman, who has been struggling to re-establish himself on tour after his latest injury -- a groin problem -- lost the second-round contest in one and three-quarter hours to the player who knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon. Read more