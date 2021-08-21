Trending news headlines in Cincinnati
(CINCINNATI, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Cincinnati area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cincinnati area, click here.
Man with cancer starts Cincinnati food truck to fulfill final wish
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County man with stage three colon cancer started a food truck to live out his final wish. “I’ve got the best breakfast in town, that’s the bottom line,” Joseph Bonanno says. His food truck, Y Not Cafe, is located on the city’s west side, at... Read more
Man accused of fatal shooting at Walnut Hills McDonald's faces second murder charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused in a deadly shooting at a local McDonald's is facing new charges. The grand jury added a second murder charge to Kendall Jouett's single murder charge. They also added a felonious assault and gun charge. Jouett is accused of shooting Kris McQueen at the... Read more
I'd like to order a big mac and mc flurry and a bullet proof vest......
1 like 1 dislike 7 replies
I was there that morning for coffee and went back after work and seen the police flying up sad, Rip Kris praying for the family
Murray remains optimistic after ATP Cincinnati setback
Andy Murray's wild card run at the ATP Cincinnati Masters ended on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The Scotsman, who has been struggling to re-establish himself on tour after his latest injury -- a groin problem -- lost the second-round contest in one and three-quarter hours to the player who knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon. Read more
Osaka rallies to oust Gauff while Barty advances at Cincinnati
Japan’s Naomi Osaka battled back to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff on Wednesday and advance into the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters. Top seed Ashleigh Barty moved on as well, bouncing back from a Tokyo Olympic first-round loss to start her pre-US Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Britain’s Heather Watson. Read more