Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Trending news headlines in Milwaukee

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) The news in Milwaukee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wisconsin / mystateline.com

AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin 13-year-old abducted while taking out the trash

AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin 13-year-old abducted while taking out the trash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says Terrence Trammell has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell after four males reportedly forced him into a vehicle while he was taking out the trash. According to officials, Trammell’s... Read more

Comments
avatar

if the mom was watching why didn't she do anything besides watch and let it happen? there's a lot of what if's to this. I hope that the kid is found safe and unharmed

5 likes 1 dislike 8 replies

avatar

praying for his safe return & for his strength to get away from those horrible monsters! My thoughts & prayers are with him and his friends & family. I hope the community pulls together & reports all the leads available to find him. He's still a very young man & has a lot of life to live. 🙏🏻

6 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Milwaukee / wisn.com

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifty... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm proud of this couple. the days are coming when we all will be required the be marked to be able to buy or sell. people prepare yourselves for the returning of the Messiah. if you do not stand for HIM you will fall for anything

23 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

Yea I have been working for Advocate Aurora since 1998. It is also mandatory to get the flu shot every year.

9 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Milwaukee / nbcmiami.com

Dog Missing 2 Years Reunites With Family After Owner Spots Pet in Local TV Segment

Dog Missing 2 Years Reunites With Family After Owner Spots Pet in Local TV Segment

A Milwaukee-area man waited nearly two years for his Payday to come. After waking up to a local news segment featuring a Wisconsin Humane Society volunteer and a small brown dog, Dwight recognized the furry animal on the screen as his Payday, who had been missing for nearly two years. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Milwaukee / youtube.com

Mayor's Public Hearing on the 2022 City of Milwaukee Budget

Mayor's Public Hearing on the 2022 City of Milwaukee Budget

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett held a virtual public hearing on the City of Milwaukee's 2022 budget on August 17, 2021. Attendees heard from the Mayor and the City's Budget Director about key factors in the development of the Mayor's 2022 Proposed Budget and how the City will address the challenges we face in 2022. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
280
Followers
434
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy