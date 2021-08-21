Trending news headlines in Milwaukee
AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin 13-year-old abducted while taking out the trash
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says Terrence Trammell has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell after four males reportedly forced him into a vehicle while he was taking out the trash. According to officials, Trammell’s... Read more
if the mom was watching why didn't she do anything besides watch and let it happen? there's a lot of what if's to this. I hope that the kid is found safe and unharmed
praying for his safe return & for his strength to get away from those horrible monsters! My thoughts & prayers are with him and his friends & family. I hope the community pulls together & reports all the leads available to find him. He's still a very young man & has a lot of life to live. 🙏🏻
Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine
MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifty... Read more
I'm proud of this couple. the days are coming when we all will be required the be marked to be able to buy or sell. people prepare yourselves for the returning of the Messiah. if you do not stand for HIM you will fall for anything
Yea I have been working for Advocate Aurora since 1998. It is also mandatory to get the flu shot every year.
Dog Missing 2 Years Reunites With Family After Owner Spots Pet in Local TV Segment
A Milwaukee-area man waited nearly two years for his Payday to come. After waking up to a local news segment featuring a Wisconsin Humane Society volunteer and a small brown dog, Dwight recognized the furry animal on the screen as his Payday, who had been missing for nearly two years. Read more
Mayor's Public Hearing on the 2022 City of Milwaukee Budget
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett held a virtual public hearing on the City of Milwaukee's 2022 budget on August 17, 2021. Attendees heard from the Mayor and the City's Budget Director about key factors in the development of the Mayor's 2022 Proposed Budget and how the City will address the challenges we face in 2022. Read more