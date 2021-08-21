Trending news headlines in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) The news in Milwaukee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin 13-year-old abducted while taking out the trash MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says Terrence Trammell has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell after four males reportedly forced him into a vehicle while he was taking out the trash.

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dog Missing 2 Years Reunites With Family After Owner Spots Pet in Local TV Segment A Milwaukee-area man waited nearly two years for his Payday to come. After waking up to a local news segment featuring a Wisconsin Humane Society volunteer and a small brown dog, Dwight recognized the furry animal on the screen as his Payday, who had been missing for nearly two years.

