Manhattan City Commission approves Steering Committee to help lead upcoming housing market study

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Steering Committee has been approved to help lead an upcoming study on the City of Manhattan’s housing outlook. On Aug. 17, 2021, the Manhattan City Commission says it approved a process to form a steering committee to help lead the upcoming Housing Market Analysis and Policy Strategy Study. The small, citizen committee is meant to help City staff and Development Strategies, Inc., the consulting team chosen for the project, to create a plan to address Manhattan’s housing needs.