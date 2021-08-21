News wrap: Headlines in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, FL)
‘Bracing for the worst’ in Florida’s COVID-19 hot zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — As quickly as one COVID patient is discharged, another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the hot zone of the state’s latest surge. But the patients at Baptist Health’s five hospitals across Jacksonville are younger and getting sick from the virus faster than people did last summer. Read more
Jacksonville is indeed the Corona 19 virus capital. Its not just Baptist Hospitals, ALL of Jacksonvilles many hospitals are full with more patients waiting on stretchers in their holding rooms or halls. And the numbers keep increasing. Governor DeSantis is a joke when it comes to this pandemic. Trumpsters and minority numbers of Covid patients keep climbing and schools have just started reopening. Pray for our city, state, nation and world. We still have a long way to go to defeat this pandemic.
Governor Desantis is the greatest governor ever we don't have to wear masks we don't have to show a vaccine passport check we don't even have to social distance the only thing we do have to do during this pandemic is die and please die faster
VERIFY: Yes, this photo of severely ill COVID patients lying on the ground in Jacksonville waiting for monoclonal therapy is real
The person who took the photo says he's "never seen people so sick. Moaning, crying, unable to move." Read more
sounds like the vaccine saves you a trip to the hospital. Sounds like it is working magnificently, what a miracle of modern science. Hate to say it, but I beat both, without the vaccine.
people are dieing because they will not stay home and still thinking because they got the covid shots they are safe that's not true people who got the covid shot is dieing
The Latest: AP Source: Shots required for nursing home staff
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on the... Read more
